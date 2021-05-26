Last Chance for SOLAR 2021 Conference Discounts

ASES is strengthening their commitment to JEDI (justice, equity, diversity and inclusion) principles and is offering a needs-based scholarship with complimentary virtual registration to expand outreach to students and other emerging professionals. Interested applicants should apply online by June 1 .

The conference will feature keynote presentations by Amory Lovins, co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute, James Rattling Leaf Sr., the Coordinator of Climate Partnerships for the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance, and more. The keynote events are to take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, with technical sessions, events and workshops happening throughout the week.

The conference will feature a Colorado Spotlight Session highlighting a panel of local Colorado leaders in the renewable energy sector, a Women in Solar Energy (WISE) forum, and networking opportunities for the industries' emerging professionals. See the full list of events, sessions, and more at ases.org/conference/schedule .

The opening plenary session features stage setting remarks by Bill Ritter, Center for the New Energy Economy and Past Colorado Governor. Bill is joined by Dave Renné, Immediate Past President of the International Solar Energy Society and frequent speaker on progress to a renewable energy world. We will also hear from Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Colorado.

SOLAR 2021 will feature an Environmental and Social Justice keynote on Thursday morning with Henry Red Cloud, 21st century Lakota warrior dedicated to improving livelihoods in Native American communities through renewable energy and sustainable living approaches. We will also hear from Michelle Romero, National Director of Green For All, Monique Dyers, President and CEO of Ensight Energy Consulting, and Pilar Thomas who specializes in Native American Law in Arizona. These speakers provide wide ranging views of renewable energy progress and challenges as they relate to environmental and social justice.

The 50th annual National Solar Conference is offering many opportunities for participation through special events and programs, technical sessions, plus workshops and courses. Register by June 1 and join the action in person or online!

For more information and to register for SOLAR 2021, visit ases.org/conference . Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

