Last chance to bid on eBay and NASCAR Charity Campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay and NASCAR's joint charity auction giving fans the opportunity to bid on autographed memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime racing experiences is nearing its final lap. Fans have until 4pm PT on November 8 to visit eBay.com/NASCAR to bid on 30 unique items including a chance to be a VIP at the 2020 Daytona 500. As part of this special auction, fans can additionally win meet and greets with Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. & Richard Petty as well as signed memorabilia from Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch, Sam Bass and Richard Petty.

The NASCAR Foundation. All proceeds from eBay for Charity benefit The NASCAR Foundation.

"We are proud to partner with NASCAR for the second year in a row," said Brenda Halkias, General Manager of eBay for Charity. "Last year's auction raised close to $25,000 and this year is bringing even more exciting inventory and experiences from notable celebrities and athletes. Bidding is well underway but fans still have one more day to 'start their engines' and place their bids."

One hundred percent of the proceeds from each item will benefit The NASCAR Foundation's programs for children. The NASCAR Foundation believes every child should have a chance at a healthy life. Through the Speediatrics Children's Fund and Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, the Foundation is making children's health and medical needs its top priority.

"We are thrilled to partner with eBay for Charity once again to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to their customers," The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director, Nichole Krieger said. "Earlier this year we launched an official NASCAR Foundation store and combined with this auction, we will be able to provide much-needed healthcare services to children in our racing communities across the country."

Highlights of the VIP experiences and signed racing memorabilia available include:

2019 NASCAR Champion's Week Package in Nashville, Tenn.

2020 Honorary MRN Pit Reporter for a Day at Homestead-Miami Speedway

2020 ISM Raceway VIP Experience for Championship Weekend

2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Package

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Autographed Goodyear Tire

Autographed Goodyear Tire Extreme VIP Experience at the 2020 Daytona 500!

Full Size Replica Helmet Autographed by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drivers

Go Behind the Scenes of The Glass Case of Emotion Podcast

Jeff Gordon #24 Autographed Framed Picture

#24 Autographed Framed Picture Jeff Gordon Autographed Replica Full Size Helmet

Meet and Greet with Chase Elliott

Meet and Greet with Martin Truex Jr.

Meet and Greet with Richard Petty

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Autographed Replica Hood

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Track Wall Display

NBC Sports Experience at Daytona International Speedway

Replica Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Trophy

Richard Petty Autographed Replica Charlie 1 Horse Hat

The Glass Case of Emotion Autographed Poster

A full list of items and details is available now at eBay.com/NASCAR.

In addition to the annual auction, NASCAR Foundation recently opened a dedicated eBay store. The store includes around 50-60 unique pieces of memorabilia each month, with 100% of the proceeds go back to the NASCAR Foundation.

About The NASCAR Foundation:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children's health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $32 million to reach more than one million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, please visit: NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter: @NASCAR_FDN.

About eBay for Charity:

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 183 million active buyers globally and more than 66,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $912 million for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

