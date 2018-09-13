LAST CHANCE TO VOTE INFORMED: Calling the Jewish Community

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in September, the American Jewish Congress launched its groundbreaking 2018 Jewish Voters Guide to present the stances of congressional candidates on issues critical to the Jewish community. In the time between then and now it has become increasingly apparently how necessary it is for Jewish Americans to have this tool.



American Jewish Congress President Jack Rosen has said, "As a lifelong Jewish American activist and president of the American Jewish Congress, I cannot recall an election when anti-Semitism was so visible on the national stage."



Indeed, recent years have shown a marked resurgence in anti-Semitic statements and hate crimes. Just last weekend, America's Jewish community was left numb by a horrific assault on a Pittsburgh synagogue, in which 11 worshipers were murdered for being Jewish – the deadliest attack on American Jews in history. Unfortunately, this is part of a larger string of anti-Semitic and hate-driven incidents this fall, even as some candidates for Congress use anti-Semitic rhetoric.



Given this political environment, Jewish voters are searching for answers – which the 2018 Jewish Voters Guide seeks to provide. It provides an interactive map that makes it easy for voters to find their candidates and learn about their past and present positions and votes on pertinent issues, including anti-Semitism, the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, and various aspects of the U.S.-Israel relationship.



This election also has the potential to leave a lasting impact on the U.S.-Israel relationship. The U.S. is on the cusp of significant decisions regarding Israel, the peace process, and Iran. By highlighting how candidates have faced these challenges in the past, the Jewish Voters Guide aims to help voters elect the right Representatives to work on these issues tomorrow.



Rather than endorse specific candidates, the platform offers nonpartisan, education content to help voters come to their own conclusions about candidates in their states. It also alerts voters to candidates with particularly extreme, bigoted, or dangerous views that go beyond the bounds of mainstream politics.



For the past 100 years, the American Jewish Congress has been committed to creating a better society for Jewish Americans. In this election cycle, the organization has made it a priority to inform Jewish voters and encourage them to vote. With unusually high stakes, it is critical that Jewish Americans understand the power of their own vote and use it to better the future of their community and country.

