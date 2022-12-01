Last mile delivery market: APAC held a 40% share in 2022, B2C segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last mile delivery market size is estimated to grow by USD 165.6 billion. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.62% during the forecast period according to Technavio. APAC held a 40% share of the global last mile delivery market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The thriving e-commerce industry and the establishment of global production networks by large manufacturers will facilitate the last mile delivery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027

Last mile delivery market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the last mile delivery market based on Service (B2C and B2B), Application (FMCG, e-commerce, retail, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

The B2C segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Vendors operating in this segment are heavily investing in big data and consumer analytics to improve delivery times and enhance the consumer experience. They are utilizing the historical purchase data of consumers to dispatch forward inventory. This is helping them in reducing the time required to deliver products to customers by cutting down a considerable amount of time in pre-last mile logistics. Such developments among vendors are fostering the growth of the B2C segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The growing global e-commerce industry is one of the factors driving the last mile delivery market growth.

The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly in both developing and developed countries. For instance, e-commerce retail sales in the US increased by 39% in Q1 2021 compared to that in Q1 2020.

The increasing penetration of the internet and the growing trend of online shopping among consumers globally have significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the world.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is encouraging many retailers and manufacturers to expand and invest in online sales channels. This is increasing the demand for last mile delivery services, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The strong focus on technological advances is one of the key last mile delivery market trends fueling the market growth.

Delivery service providers are leveraging advanced technologies to efficiently manage orders and provide more convenience to customers. For instance, last mile delivery service providers are adopting big data analytics to come up with an optimum delivery route by using GPS and traffic data to make timely deliveries.

Some prominent e-commerce players such as Alibaba and JD.com, Inc. are actively investing in driverless technologies. Many such technological advances among vendors are expected to positively influence the growth of the global last mile delivery market during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

What are the key data covered in this last mile delivery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the last mile delivery market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the last mile delivery market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the last mile delivery market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market vendors

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 165.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Postmates Inc, Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and Werner Enterprises Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

