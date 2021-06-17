Last-mile delivery market in North America to grow by USD 59.81 billion|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Last-Mile Delivery Market in North America Analysis Report by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (The US and Canada), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The last-mile delivery market in North America is driven by the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery. In addition, the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery is anticipated to boost the growth of the Last-Mile Delivery Market in North America.

Premiumization in the logistic services market refers to the premium price paid by the customer for faster deliveries. It has been identified that about one-fourth of the online retail customers are willing to pay a considerable premium charge for the same-day or instant delivery of purchased goods. Perishable goods such as medical or pharmaceutical products, and agricultural products require immediate consumption. As a result, consumers pay a higher price for last-mile delivery services. Hence, the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery will drive the growth of the last-mile delivery market in North America during the forecast period.

Major Five Last-Mile Delivery in North America Companies:

CRST International Inc.

CRST International Inc. offers last-mile delivery services through its subsidiary, North American Logistics Holdings (NAL Group).

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG provides last-mile delivery and other services through its Spares Logistics Services offering.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers last-mile delivery services through a wide range of technological solutions such as the mobile warehouse, on-demand drivers, and drones.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. offers final/last-mile delivery of goods in the continental US through its offering, FedEx Freight Direct.

United Parcel Service Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc. offers last-mile delivery services through its offering, Direct Delivery Only.

Last-Mile Delivery Market In North America Service Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

B2C - size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - size and forecast 2020-2025

Last-Mile Delivery Market In North America Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

US - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - size and forecast 2020-2025

