Last Mile Delivery Market in North America to record USD 59.81 Bn growth | B2C service segment to offer maximum opportunities | Technavio

Apr 08, 2022, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last mile delivery market in North America is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 59.81 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.80% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The last mile delivery market in North America is fragmented. Key vendors constitute a significant share of the overall market revenue. New vendors are also planning to enter the market due to the growing demand for last mile services among consumers, especially in the US. Some vendors are providing industry-specific last mile services and are utilizing big data technologies to improve delivery efficiencies.
Technavio identifies CRST International Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Werner Enterprises Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and XPO Logistics Inc. as dominant vendors in the market. Although the growing B2C e-commerce industry in US will offer immense growth opportunities, operational challenges for last mile delivery companies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Last Mile Delivery Market in North America is segmented as below:
- Service
- B2C
- B2B
- Geography
- US
- Canada
By service, the B2C segment will offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Similarly, by region, the US will account for the largest market share. The country currently holds 82% of the market share in North America. The increasing volume of email purchases and rising demand for fast delivery services among consumers are driving the growth of the last mile delivery market in the US.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our last mile delivery market in North America report covers the following areas:
- Last Mile Delivery Market size
- Last Mile Delivery Market trends
- Last Mile Delivery Market industry analysis
Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the last mile delivery market in North America. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the last mile delivery market in North America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next five years
- Estimation of the last mile delivery market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the last mile delivery market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of last mile delivery market vendors in North America
|
Last Mile Delivery Market in North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 59.81 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.80
|
Regional analysis
|
US and Canada
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 82%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CRST International Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Werner Enterprises Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and XPO Logistics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CRST International Inc.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- United States Postal Service
- Werner Enterprises Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
