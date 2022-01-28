Last Mile Delivery Market: Segmentation by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the last mile delivery market as a part of the global trucking market within the global industrial market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global last mile delivery market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the last mile delivery market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Last Mile Delivery Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of last mile delivery is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Shippers

Truck operators

Trucking carriers

Consignees

Marketing and sales

Services

Support activities

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The last mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the last mile delivery market, including some of the vendors such as Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the last mile delivery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Deutsche Post DHL Group - Offers Green last mile and line haul which reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements.

Offers Green last mile and line haul which reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements. DSV Panalpina AS . - Offers a suite of logistics solutions targeted specifically for the highly demanding e-commerce environment.

. Offers a suite of logistics solutions targeted specifically for the highly demanding e-commerce environment. FedEx Corp. - Offers domestic and international shipping services in the US for delivery of packages and freight. The company offers three domestic overnight package delivery services in the country, namely FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx Standard Overnight.

The last mile delivery market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The last mile delivery market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market for last mile delivery in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Market expansion will be fueled by factors such as the high volume of e-commerce sales and the rise in the number of customers opting for fast and flawless delivery services. The demand for reverse logistics in the last mile delivery model is being driven by a large number of businesses offering free returns and exchanges. As a result, logistics and delivery companies are deploying forward inventories, resulting in reduced delivery wait times. More merchants are transferring their inventory from a single distribution network to smaller hubs as consumers want shorter lead times.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, Germany, the UK, and France are the key market for the last mile delivery market in APAC, owing to the large volume of e-retail purchases and the rise in the number of customers opting for fast and seamless delivery services in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

Last Mile Delivery Key Market Drivers:

Growing global e-commerce industry

The rise of the B2C e-commerce business around the world has been aided by the increasing prevalence of the Internet and online purchasing. Due to the rising popularity of e-commerce, e-retailers are reducing lead times in order to obtain a competitive advantage and stay afloat in the market. The way customers and retailers engage has also altered as a result of online retailing. Due to the simplicity of making purchases and the convenience of shopping from home, many individuals nowadays prefer to shop online rather than visiting brick-and-mortar establishments to make purchases. The online retailing market in North American countries is expected to witness further expansion and investments during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Key Market Trends:

Strong focus on technological advances

A major trend in the global last mile delivery market is the growing adoption of advanced technology for real-time tracking, which allows consumers to manage and modify their retail deliveries with the help of easily accessible online tools. Customers benefit from increased transparency and complete control over package delivery when using such technologies. Companies like DHL employ big data analytics to come up with the best delivery route by combining a global positioning system (GPS) and traffic data to make on-time deliveries. This technology not only aids the company's efficiency, but also cuts down on wait times and fuel use.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the last mile delivery market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Truck-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market by Carrier Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 146.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio