Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Grow by USD 143.75 billion | B2C Service Segment to Dominate the Market | Technavio

In-Scope:

B2C:



The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the B2C segment under the service category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The surge in e-commerce sales is one of the crucial factors driving the segment growth of the market in focus.

Out-of-Scope:

B2B

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by service (B2C and B2B)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by service (B2C and B2B) Key Companies- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. among others. Driver- Growing global e-commerce industry Challenge- Strong focus on technological advances

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. among others. Driver- Growing global e-commerce industry

Growing global e-commerce industry Challenge- Strong focus on technological advances

Last Mile Delivery Market

Vendor Insights-

The last-mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as instant and next-day deliveries to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

CRST International Inc. - The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that provide a broad array of transportation and logistics solutions, including expedited, flatbed, dedicated, and final mile.

The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that provide a broad array of transportation and logistics solutions, including expedited, flatbed, dedicated, and final mile. DB Schenker - The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that believes in delivering directly to the ships all needed supplies, spare parts, provisions, and other goods.

The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that believes in delivering directly to the ships all needed supplies, spare parts, provisions, and other goods. DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers solutions for last mile delivery that includes delivery to restaurants, hotels, and cafes.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Last Mile Delivery Market Driver:

Growing global e-commerce industry:



The increasing penetration of the internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe. E-retailers are adopting reduced lead times to gain a competitive edge and survive in the market. Moreover, end-users are willing to pay extra for the speedy delivery of products.

Last Mile Delivery Market Challenge:

Operational challenges for last-mile delivery companies:



Customers prefer service providers that can make deliveries at lower costs. Hence, maintaining profitability is a major challenge for such companies. Real-time tracking requires additional geolocation-related infrastructure and the use of technologies such as radio frequency identification ( RFID ) sensors and the generation of tracking codes at each delivery station. These technologies are expensive.

Last-Mile Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 143.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CRST International Inc.

Exhibit 89: CRST International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: CRST International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: CRST International Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 DB Schenker

Exhibit 92: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 93: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 94: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 96: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

10.6 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 101: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 102: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 103: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.7 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 105: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 109: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 113: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 United States Postal Service

Exhibit 117: United States Postal Service - Overview



Exhibit 118: United States Postal Service - Business segments



Exhibit 119: United States Postal Service - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: United States Postal Service - Segment focus

10.11 Werner Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 121: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 125: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

