Last Mile Delivery Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 143.75 Billion from 2021 to 2026, Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is estimated at 13.48% - Technavio

Key Market Driver: Growing Global E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth

The increasing penetration of the internet and online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry across the globe. Internet penetration across the globe already crossed 65%, thus giving access to more consumers to e-commerce channels.

With such rapid adoption of e-commerce, e-retailers are adopting reduced lead times to gain a competitive edge and survive in the market. Moreover, the demand for last-mile delivery from each end-user (individuals who place orders) varies.

Moreover, end-users are willing to pay extra for the speedy delivery of products. Thus, the changes in the needs of e-retailers and end-users are boosting the demand for last-mile delivery services in the B2C e-commerce industry in the US.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with

Technavio. REQUEST FREE SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS & TABLES) OF

THIS MARKET

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The e-commerce industry in this region witnessed a significant rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in 2020. The shoppers turned to the internet for their shopping needs due to the temporary closure of offline stores, e-commerce sales increased in the region. Hence, the rise in e-commerce sales is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 143.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, LaserShip Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Plc, TForce Logistics, TNT Holdings BV, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

CRST International Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

LaserShip Inc.

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Royal Mail Plc

TForce Logistics

TNT Holdings BV

United Parcel Service Inc.

United States Postal Service

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Yellow Corp.

The last-mile delivery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth

strategies such as instant and next-day deliveries to compete in the market.

To gain access for 20+ vendor profiles with their key offerings available with

Technavio. DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

Service

B2C



B2B

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa



South America

READ FREE SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT using business Email ID to gain further

insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions on higher

priority

Related Reports

Browse Summary of 119 Page LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA Report by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 74.36 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 16.48% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers last mile delivery market segmentation in North America by Service (B2C and B2B) and Geography (The US, Canada, and Mexico).

Browse Summary of 120 Page Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil Report by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The last mile delivery market report of Brazil also offers information on several market vendors, including CRST International Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, and more.

Table of Contents

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CRST International Inc.

Exhibit 89: CRST International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: CRST International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: CRST International Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 DB Schenker

Exhibit 92: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 93: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 94: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 96: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

10.6 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 101: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 102: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 103: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.7 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 105: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 109: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 113: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 United States Postal Service

Exhibit 117: United States Postal Service - Overview



Exhibit 118: United States Postal Service - Business segments



Exhibit 119: United States Postal Service - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: United States Postal Service - Segment focus

10.11 Werner Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 121: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 125: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio