Last Mile Delivery Startup MetroSpeedy Closes $5M Seed Funding Tweet this

Max Medvedev, Founding Partner of AddVenture Fund noted: "MetroSpeedy's execution in the last-mile delivery space has been exemplary. Especially during the lockdown, they have shown why they are an essential service for New York residents and business owners. The environmentally-friendly approach, dedication to service quality, and best-in-class technology make them the indispensable partner for any business with last-mile logistics needs. I'm proud to back them, and I'm looking forward to working with Nancy."

"We are super excited to support the female lead startup MetroSpeedy in one of the hottest sectors of hyper-local delivery space," said Viktoriya Tigipko, Founding Partner of TA Ventures. "We are absolutely sure that Nancy and her stellar team can build a successful story and change and optimize the landscape of logistics globally."

German Kaplun, Co-founding of TMT Investments remarked: "We are thrilled to be an investor in MetroSpeedy because we believe that last mile delivery has become so important and necessary for businesses and consumers. It is truly the future of commerce. TMT Investments has grown four unicorns from their early stage, and our team believes that MetroSpeedy has the foundation to soon be the fifth one!"

About MetroSpeedy

Founded in 2017 by CEO Nancy Korayim, MetroSpeedy is focused on helping businesses across all industries to provide cost-effective, efficient same-day and next day delivery. They have multiple micro fulfillment locations which provide close proximity to customers and rapid fulfillment. MetroSpeedy leverages eco-friendly electric vehicles to provide zero emission delivery wherever possible. At the heart of their operations is their technology which enables 2X-3X more deliveries per hour and powers their analytics aggregator. This proprietary technology consolidates deliveries across businesses to the same customer so someone who has a prescription, dry cleaning and groceries arriving can receive them at the same time. What started as a bootstrapped solo business has grown into a robust startup with a community of drivers making over 1,000 deliveries per day. For more information, visit http://www.metrospeedy.com.

Press Contact:

MetroSpeedy

[email protected]

SOURCE MetroSpeedy

Related Links

metrospeedy.com

