Last Mile Holdings Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded U.S. Investor Relations Program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE" or the "Company") (TSXV: MILE) (OTC: AZNVF), a leading micro-mobility company with the broadest product suite in the industry, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded IR program initiatives. Gateway will provide corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company, with a particular emphasis on increasing awareness in the Unites States and attracting attention from U.S. investors. In connection with this, the Company has applied to have its shares quoted and traded on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in order to better facilitate trading by U.S. investors. Further, MILE intends to pursue an eventual listing on a U.S. stock exchange.

Gateway will work closely with MILE management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

"With our company experiencing record growth in ridership and usage throughout 2020, we believe the timing is right to engage an experienced and proven investor relations firm to expand our outreach and communicate our story to a wider audience," said MILE CEO Max Smith. "Alternative fuel sources and modes of transport are entering into a period of rapid growth and expansion, and we're positioned to meet these massive shifts in mobility and consumer behavior. The deliberate approach we've taken to bring our solutions to targeted and exclusive end markets will also allow us to thrive far beyond these early years of adoption.

"Going forward, as part of our long-term operating roadmap, we intend on pursuing an eventual listing on a U.S. exchange, but are starting with our application to the OTCQB. We believe our growth story will be well-received within the larger investment community, and we look forward to leverage the many downstream benefits that come with a U.S. listing, including improved liquidity and greater access to capital."

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement"), Gateway will be compensated $10,000 USD per month for an initial term of six months and thereafter on a month-to-month basis and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Following the initial term, either party may terminate the IR agreement by providing 30 days' written notice. Gateway and its principals have no direct or indirect interest in the Company. Gateway is located at 4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Its principal is J. Scott Liolios, and Matt Glover and Tom Colton will be responsible for managing MILE's investor relations program.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Last Mile Holdings

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile has 30 university and 50 municipal contracted shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including electric bikes, trikes, scooters, and cruisers. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts.

