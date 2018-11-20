Last-Minute His & Hers Gift Ideas from Mobile Edge!

ScanFast™ Onyx Cases -The checkpoint-friendly Onyx Backpack and Onyx Briefcase combine designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top notch computer protection.

Special Edition Urban Tote - Mobile Edge's Special Edition Urban Tote offers the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one. It's constructed with a lightweight, durable charcoal cotton canvas.

Professional Backpack and Rolling Laptop Case - Mobile Edge's full-featured Professional Rolling Laptop Case and matching Backpack are the perfect combination for frequent business travelers.

The Graphite Line Special Collection - Mobile Edge's Graphite Line Special Collection represents a fresh, edgy take on seven of our most popular bags, redesigned with premium graphite color material.

Core Gaming Backpack - Mobile Edge's award-winning Core Gaming Backpacks are perfect for most popular gaming laptops. They include dedicated compartments for accessories, keyboards, controllers & more.

Core Power AC USB (27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger) - Perfect for road warriors, the Core Power AC USB Charger, with its massive battery capacity, provides power for laptops well as USB devices.

Core Power (26,800mAh Portable USB Charger) - the USB Battery/Charger provides portable power at your fingertips for USB devices like smartphones, tablets, cameras, speakers, drones, headsets, & wearables.

"With Holiday shopping in full swing, you can find unique, innovative and award-winning gifts from Mobile Edge. Our stylish laptop case designs provide great functionality and comfort, and they help people on the go look sharp and travel smart," explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge.

About Mobile Edge

Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.

