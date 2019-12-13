Last-Minute Holiday Gift Giving Cision Roundup

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with last-minute holiday gift giving and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

Last-Minute Holiday Gift Giving

1. Great American Cookies® Bakes-Up E-Commerce Gifting Program

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet wishes are coming true! For the first time ever, Great American Cookies' fresh baked cookies can be shipped right to your door or sent to friends and family nationwide. Through a new e-commerce platform, the number one retail cookie shop is offering a customized gift box featuring a dozen freshly baked cookies. The customer can select from four popular flavors (Original Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Double Fudge and Birthday Cake), personalize a message and have it arrive in one to two business days, or pick-up the same day from a participating local Great American Cookies store. All cookies are baked the day they ship, guaranteeing the delivery of the soft, fresh and delicious cookies you know and love. Orders can be placed by going to www.greatamericancookies.com and selecting "Send Cookies." The gift box costs $25.99 plus shipping and tax.

2. Show Them the Money: 2019 Top Holiday Gifting Trends by Zelle®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator behind the Zelle payments network, today released the results of its 2019 Holiday Survey. The survey details gift-giving desires and trends this season. At the top of the list for 2019 are group gifting and gifting money.

3. eBay Unveils 2019 Digital Toy Book Filled with Trending Rare, Retro and Right Now Favorites

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To give holiday shoppers more gifting inspiration just in time for the peak cyber shopping week, eBay is releasing a digital Toy Book bursting with a broad selection of rare, retro and right now toys for kids of all ages. Shoppers will find everything from collectible Star Wars retro action figures to an exclusive Star Wars #75 comic, the Nintendo Game Boy of yesterday to the latest Nintendo Switch Lite of today, tons of family fun games, Barbies, plushies, S.T.E.M. toys, unique stocking stuffers and so much more.

4. Hot Dog on a Stick® Launches Line of California Inspired Lifestyle Apparel and Merchandise

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good vibes and sunshine are guaranteed with Hot Dog on a Stick's new line of California inspired lifestyle apparel and merchandise. The Santa Monica born brand's vintage flair and famous stripes shine in a wide variety of offerings such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, leggings, shoes, water bottles, cell phone cases, pillows, and even skateboards – how much more Cali inspired can it get? All items are available on www.hotdogonastick.com and make unique gifts.

5. A New Spin on Health this Holiday

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIANTmicrobes, headquartered in Stamford, CT, puts a new spin on holiday health. Focused on educational products for anyone with a healthy sense of humor, GIANTmicrobes has introduced naughty and nice gifts that will infect everyone with smart joy. Decorating your Christmas tree with the flu, common cold, E.coli, brain cells or even herpes and chlamydia is a memorable way to build awareness about critical health topics that touch millions of lives and we all should be talking about. Stuff your stockings with a heart, pancreas and other adorable body organs to spread a love of science. And give your loved ones plagues from history to remind them to get vaccinated and how wonderful life is in the 21st century. The combination of humor and education resonates with educators, students, scientists, healthcare professionals and anyone who wants to spread knowledge and joy.

6. The Perfect Gift Guide For Procrastinators

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignable.com, the largest online network of small business owners with 4.5 million members, has just issued its first gift guide for procrastinators, based on 1,000+ suggestions of unique items or experiences you won't find on many other lists.

7. Southern Artist Harrison Blackford Launches Latest Collection Of Individually Hand-Painted Throw Pillows

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Blackford, a Charleston, S.C. based abstract and impressionist artist, is launching her latest throw pillow collection: HARRISON HOME COLLECTION. The collection launched on Tuesday, December 10th on her website at 11:00 a.m. EST. Harrison's studio is located at 78 Line Street, Charleston, S.C. 29403.

