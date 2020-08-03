Last Minute Hotel Deals - Which Places Offer the Biggest Price Reductions Due to Coronavirus?

DEVENTER, Netherlands, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The tourism industry, including hotels, has suffered the most from the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, a fierce race is currently underway for hotels and hotel chains to regain trust and attract guests. There are many promotions on the market that allow for cheap and safe holidays. Lastminutes.deals compared them and told us where to get the biggest discounts.

While the Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, in many places we seem to be past the peak of infection rates. Many countries are slowly relaxing the restrictions, and due to that tourism experiences a slow but steady rebound.

Where to find last minute hotel deals

Many hotel owners and hotel chains figured it is worth it to give the tourist an incentive to visit them again, which resulted in a surge of promotions and discounts. According to Lastminutes.deals, which keeps track of new hotel promotions, this is a perfect time to stay at a resort or hotel which was otherwise beyond your financial reach.

In some cases, luxury properties drop their rates by up to 30 or 40 per cent. The deals are the most attractive where crowds were the norm – and tourists are likely to avoid such places now. Las Vegas and Mexico are some of the prime examples of this logic.

Other benefits and promotions you can expect in these places include spa discounts, food and beverage credits, free transfers and more.

Cancun, Mexico

Sicily, Italy

Madeira, Portugal

Paphos, Cyprus

Reykjavik, Iceland

Santorini, Greece

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Provo, Turks and Caicos

Gros Islet, St Lucia

Ko Samui, Thailand

Coronavirus hotel deals – more than just prices

Some hotels and places got creative in their struggle to attract tourists. While Cancun offers lower prices, discounts at theme parks, spas and golf courses, you can find way more than that.

For example, Madeira, Portugal and Iceland offer free coronavirus tests. Cyprus promises to cover the cost of food, accommodation and medicine for any tourist who gets coronavirus there. Greece reduced transportation taxes, which resulted in cheaper flights.

By now, it becomes clear that we are entering a whole new market situation, one where hotel owners and local governments will go the extra mile to satisfy the customer.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12832561

SOURCE Lastminutes.deals

Related Links

https://www.lastminutes.deals/

