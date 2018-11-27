Last Minute Shopping? Use These Steps to Stick to Your Holiday Budget

KILLEEN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- December is upon us and you may realize that once again, you've failed to follow through on last year's promise to begin your Christmas shopping a bit earlier. The Carlson Law Firm's bankruptcy attorneys want you to realize that setting a budget and sticking to it is just as important for last-minute shoppers. Missing Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals is not an excuse to buy the first item you see without first searching for a better deal. Our Christmas wish is to make sure everyone—including those last minute shoppers—maintain their financial health this holiday season by following these simple steps.

Make Lists

Gifts are a major area where people tend to overspend. Before you turn on the computer or hit the stores, make a list of the people you plan to shop for and set a spending limit for each person. This will give you a clear picture of how much you'll spend and who to buy for.

Fight Impulsive Urges to Spend More

You spot an item in the store and think to yourself, "Cousin Bert would really love this!" But Cousin Bert isn't on your list, nor is this gift in the budget you set for yourself. If you can't resist, add the unexpected giftee to your holiday budget and adjust the amounts you plan to spend per person accordingly.

Bargain Shop

Even if you are a late shopper, there are still plenty of deals available. With a list of people to shop for you can look in stores and online for the best deals.

Keep a Running Total of How Much You've Spent

Keep receipts or write down the totals of online purchases to track of how much you've spent. By doing so, you will provide yourself with a constant dose of reality of how much you can afford to spend.

Avoid Credit Card Use

Sounds cliché, but this is a biggie. By avoiding credit card use, you can avoid paying on holiday purchases year round. If you are unable to avoid credit cards, take the only credit card you will use for purchases.

View The Carlson Law Firm's blog for an easy budgeting formula to help you stick to any gift budget you set this holiday season.

