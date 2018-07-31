Last Opportunity for Persian Gulf Conflict Bonus for Veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligible veterans who served on active duty in the Persian Gulf Theater of Operations from Aug. 2, 1990 to Aug. 31, 1991, have until Aug. 31, 2018, to apply for a special one-time payment to honor their service and sacrifice.

The bonus program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), pays $75 per month for qualifying, active-duty service members up to a $525 maximum. For personnel whose death was related to illness or injury received in the line of duty in Operations Desert Shield or Desert Storm, there is an additional $5,000 available to the surviving family. Service members who were declared prisoners of war may also be eligible for an additional $5,000.

"So many brave Pennsylvania veterans earned this bonus by serving our nation during the Persian Gulf War far from home," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "We want all of these heroes to take advantage of this program, but they must act quickly before the August 31 deadline."

To be eligible for the bonus, a service member must have:

Served with the U.S. Armed Forces, a reserve component of the U.S. Armed Forces or the Pennsylvania National Guard

Served on active duty in the Persian Gulf Theater of Operations during the period from Aug. 2, 1990 to Aug. 31, 1991

Received the Southwest Asia Service Medal

Been a legal resident of Pennsylvania at the time of active duty service

Been discharged from active duty under honorable conditions, if not currently on active duty

Carrelli said that anyone who feels they may qualify should apply for the bonus immediately. If you have any questions about eligibility or the application, please reach out to the DMVA.

Since 2008, about 12,900 Persian Gulf Conflict veterans have applied for the bonus and approximately 9,600 have received a bonus for their war efforts. Individuals who received a bonus or similar compensation from any other state are not eligible for the Pennsylvania program.

For detailed instructions on how to apply, visit www.persiangulfbonus.pa.gov.

