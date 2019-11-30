Last Weekend Of 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show Jam-Packed With Test Drives, Celebrity Appearances, Family-Friendly Fun And All-New Vehicles Including Aston Martin's First SUV

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The last weekend of the LA Auto Show will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including celebrity appearances and an all-new addition to the show's tally of more than 70 debut vehicles.

With nearly 1,000 vehicles on the show floor, LA Auto Show visitors can check out the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, and more. This includes first-looks at over 70 new models including Ford Mustang Mach-E, Porsche Taycan 4S, Land Rover Defender 110 – as well as Aston Martin's first SUV, DBX, which will be available for viewing beginning Saturday, Nov. 30 inside Galpin's Hall of Customs.

Tickets to the 2019 LA Auto Show are now available for purchase online at LAAutoShow.com, where show-goers can also find a full list of brands featured at this year's show. General admission tickets are $20+ fees.

WHAT: Los Angeles Auto Show invites guests to the second and final weekend, which will feature debut vehicles and concepts, test drives, virtual reality, interactive experiences and more at one of the world's largest auto shows. Highlights include:







• Aston Martin DBX: Available for a first-look at Galpin's Hall of Customs, Aston Martin DBX is the company's first SUV. Built on brand-new architecture, DBX is designed to carry occupants in true Aston Martin style. Brimming with the latest technology to keep drivers safe, DBX is comfortable, luxurious, and will thrill those who get behind its wheel.

• Celebrity Appearances & Signings:



• Antron Brown, NHRA driver (Toyota - South Hall // Nov. 30, 11am-12pm)



• J.R. Todd, NHRA driver (Toyota - South Hall // Nov. 30, 11am-12pm)



• DJ Lee Dyson, disc jockey (Lexus - South Atrium // Nov. 30, 3pm-8pm)



• Doublelift & Team Liquid (Honda - West Hall // Dec. 1, 11am-11:30am, 12pm-12:30pm)



• Dustin Brown, LA Kings hockey player (Toyota - South Hall // Dec. 1, 4pm - 5pm)

• Interactive Activities:



• Disney•Pixar's "Onward": Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with a real-life version of Guinevere, the van from Disney•Pixar's upcoming film "Onward." Decked out with crescent moon windows and a "Pegacorn" (part Pegasus, part unicorn) painted on the sides, Guinevere will offer guests a taste of the adventure that the two teenage elf brothers embark upon in the film.



• Ford STEAM Machine: Making its national debut at the LA Auto Show, the Ford STEAM Machine comes with experiments and fun games that teach children about air pressure, kinetic energy, magnetism, Newton's laws of motion, and more. Ford created the Ford STEAM Machine to engage children in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math and to help eliminate barriers to STEAM education.



• LEGO, Inc.: Experience hands-on building at the show's first-ever LEGO booth, which will honor the beloved car culture of Los Angeles. A highlight of the booth will be the life-size LEGO Bugatti Chiron, a 1:1 replica of the real-life automobile made entirely of LEGO Technic bricks and elements.

• New EV Initiatives: The show continues to charge ahead with its new initiative to increase awareness around electric vehicles and EV-ownership. Dubbed EV LA, the new program is made possible with the support of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and other partners including the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, Veloz's Electric For All campaign, Electrify America, Plug In America, and the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies.

• Test Drives: Attendees can get behind the wheels of the latest and greatest from brands, including Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Polaris, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. For the first time, Tesla will also be offering test drives at the LA Auto Show.

WHEN: Saturday, November 30: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, December 1: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM



WHERE: Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015





VISUALS: Press kits and logos available on the LA Auto Show site here. 2019 show photos are available online here, along with a video reel of Weekend One highlights here. The LA Auto Show website will continue to be updated with the latest photos and videos.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FleishmanHillard

FH.LAAUTOSHOW.TEAM@fleishman.com

310-482-4270

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

Related Links

http://www.laautoshow.com

