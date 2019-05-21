Lastline Adds Wayne Bergland as VP of Sales for Americas to Further Accelerate Revenue Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline ®, the leader in AI-powered network security, today announced that it has named Wayne Bergland as Sales VP for the Americas, responsible for direct sales throughout the Americas. Wayne is the latest addition to Lastline, joining a rapidly expanding sales organization fueled by a Series C Growth Round of financing in 2017 secured to incite explosive growth.

"Our recent growth has allowed us to attract someone of Wayne's caliber and proven success," commented Greg Enriquez, Lastline CRO. "Lastline is off to a fast start in 2019, and Wayne's leadership, acumen, and passion will help us expand our customer footprint across new regions and industries, and ensure our sales efforts are wildly successful."

Wayne joins Lastline from security technology company, Fidelis Cybersecurity, where he held the position of North America VP of Sales. Prior to Fidelis, he was global VP of Sales for Forcepoint's Network Security Business Unit (primarily focused on next generation firewall technology). Wayne joined Websense in August 2010, prior to the acquisition by Forcepoint, focusing on the enterprise market. As a result of Wayne's success, his role was expanded to include all of U.S. and Canadian sales operations. Previous sales leadership roles included VP Americas Sales with Fluke Networks and VP Sales, Americas for Packeteer. His effective management style and dependable focus contributed to his very successful history of strong revenue growth as well as net new logo business.

"From Forcepoint to Fidelis, and now to Lastline, I am eager to help scale the business Lastline has built as a market leader," said Wayne Bergland, Lastline VP of Sales, Americas. "Lastline understands what's at stake and how difficult it is to see and recognize advanced threats. I'm looking forward to helping security professionals be ready to detect and contain any attacks that come their way so they can protect their organization's IP, assets, and employees."

About Lastline

Lastline, Inc. provides network security products that deliver the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats. We protect network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

