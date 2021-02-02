LastObject Continues Fight Against Singe-Use With Latest Product

LastTissue Big is designed to look like single-use alternatives — but is much better for the environment. Tweet this

Ideal for using at home or the office, LastTissue Big is designed to look like its single-use alternative — the Kleenex box — but is much better for the environment. Made from 100% organic cotton, each tissue lasts 520 washes. With 18 tissues per box that means you're saving the planet from 9360 single-use tissues and their plastic packaging.

The box is made of food-grade silicone and is dishwasher-safe. It comes with a silicone barrier inside to separate the clean tissues from the dirty ones. Users pull a tissue from the top then push the used tissue inside the bottom opening. When the pack is empty, the tissues can be machine washed.

Every day 22,000 trees are cut down to supply facial tissues for The US alone. Deforestation leads to direct loss of wildlife habitat as well as climate change, soil erosion, and more. With LastTissue and LastTissue Big, LastObject aims to help alleviate this issue.

Looking ahead, Isabel Aagaard's long-term goal is to eliminate single-use products altogether by creating reusable alternatives such as LastSwab, the world's first reusable Q-tip. With three products on the market since 2019 she's already helped eliminate over 1 billion single-use items and aims to make that 50 billion by 2023.

LastTissue Big launches today on Kickstarter, backers can pre-order for as little as $53 (estimated MRP $79).

The founder of LastObject is a designer from Copenhagen, Denmark. Frustrated by all of the single-use waste, Isabel Aagaard decided to design innovative solutions to wasteful habits that make a lasting impact. LastObject was founded in 2018 and launched its first product, LastSwab, in 2019. In 2020 LastTissue, LastRound, and LastMask x Spray were brought to life. As an eco-fighter and power-mom Isabel stands by her products and hopes to to inspire others to be the change and adapt to living sustainably.

