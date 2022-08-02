Late-Model CNC Equipment from Plastic Injection Mold Shop in Port Huron, MI Goes to Auction on August 2

Tiger Group and Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales set August 9 online auction for CNC machines by Hurco and Fadal, electrical discharge machinery by Xermax and Elox, as well as shop equipment and rolling stock

PORT HURON, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC machine shops and other buyers will find a broad array of machinery and equipment via an August 9 online auction by Tiger Group and Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales.

The assets, some of which are less than 10 years old, were used by Port Huron-based Built Rite Tool & Engineering, a family-owned machine shop that specialized in mold design, engineering and manufacturing services.

A broad array of machinery and equipment from Built Rite Tool & Engineering in Port Huron, MI is available via online auction starting on August 2. The family-owned machine shop specialized in mold design, engineering and manufacturing services. A Hurco VM20 from 2014 is among the assets up for bid in the Tiger Group - Built Rite auction.

"With more than 60 years of combined experience in mold-making, Built Rite's Rick Smith and his son, Scott, are closing the business and retiring," explained Wayne Hecht, CAI, GPPA, Director of Operations for Tiger Commercial and Industrial. "Their work centered on making aluminum injection molds for the plastic industry. Because these machines were never used to cut steel—only much-softer aluminum—they are in exceptional shape."

The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, August 9, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). Bidding opens Tuesday, August 2, at SoldTiger.com.

The sale includes a Hurco VMX64i CNC machine that rolled off the assembly line in 2015 and a Hurco VM20 from 2014.

"These are not the only late-model assets," Hecht said. "For example, the Ford F-150 on offer dates from just 2017."

Other highlights of the sale include:

eight additional CNC machining centers by Fadal and Hurco;

three electrical discharge machines by Xermax and Elox; and

a large quantity of tool holders and tooling (including System 3R tooling).

In addition to machine vices, pedestal fans, worktables, hand trucks and strapping carts, the available shop equipment includes a:

Bridgeport Milling Machine

Acra Radial Arm Drill

Harig Surface Grinder

Victor 1640 Lathe

Kirkhof 40 Ton Spotting Press

Miller Syncrowave 250 DX Welder

Trinco Sand Blaster

Phoenix Cutter/Grinder

Dake Band Saw

Champion 20 HP and 10 HP Air Compressors

Additional rolling stock includes a 2001 Ford F-450 flatbed truck and a Hyster 5,500-lb. LPG forklift.

"At a time of high prices and long supply-chain delays for new equipment, this sale represents an extraordinary opportunity for buyers to acquire assets on the secondary market," Hecht said. "Built Rite was a fully-equipped shop run by machining veterans who took excellent care of the tools of their trade."

On-site inspections are available on Monday, August 8 by appointment only. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/top-of-the-line-cnc-machine-shop-real-estate/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group