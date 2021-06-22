Late-Model Heavy-Duty Trucks and Construction Equipment Leading Increase in Asking Values

Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

According to a new Sandhills Global Market Report, late-model trucks and equipment are driving the value increases.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report reveals that asking values for Class 8 trucks and construction machinery (especially newer models) continue to rise, while combines of all ages are demonstrating moderately higher asking values amid low inventory levels.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Sleeper truck asking values showed a 25.0% YOY improvement in May compared to a 19.6% YOY increase in April. Auction values showed a 61.9% YOY rise in May, up from a 56.9% YOY jump in April. Both asking and auction EVI YOY values showed a 5-percentage-point improvement in May compared to April.

values showed a 5-percentage-point improvement in May compared to April. Drilling into the Sandhills Asking EVI YOY variance by age groups within the sleeper truck market shows the 0- to 5-year age group up 38.5% YOY, the 5- to 10-year age group with a 26.9% increase, and the 10- to 25-year age group at a 15.9% YOY lift. This trend continues to show that late-model trucks are outpacing the value gains of the other age groups. Inventory within the 0- to 5-year age group is down 77% YOY, continuing to drive prices upward.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Sandhills Auction EVI for dozers increased to 16.3% YOY in May (up from 11.7% in April), while the category's Asking EVI showed a 7.7% YOY climb (up from 5.7%).

Asking values in the 0- to 5-year age group within the dozer market were up 23.1% YOY, with inventory levels within this age group 29% YOY lower than in May 2020 . The 5- to 10-year age group managed a 1.7% gain, and the 10- to 25-year age group showed a rise of 6.4% YOY. As with the truck market, late-model equipment value improvements outpace the other age groups.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Auction EVI for combines rose to 9.2% YOY (up from an 8.0% gain the previous month), showing a steep increase since Q3 of 2020. The Sandhills Asking EVI for combines showed a 4.0% YOY improvement, up from a 3.4% rise the month prior. Overall inventory within the combine market is down by 19% YOY.

Drilling into asking values by specific age groups shows combines in the 0- to 5-year age group up 6.3%, the 5- to 10-year group up 5.9%, and the 10- to 25-year group up 6.7%. Unlike newer equipment in the truck and construction markets, late-model combines are not indicating a steep increase in asking values compared with older models.

