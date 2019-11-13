Latest GoodFirms Research Spotlights That Around 59.05% of People Are Fine Shopping for Basic Products via Chatbots

The ecommerce spaces have started implementing the chatbots in multiple ways, such as cultivating amazing shopping experience and streamlining the matrix of customer interactions. Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbots can be perfectly designed to meet the customers' expectations. AI chatbots also hold the ability to understand and learn from the responses of customers by solving new problems.

Today, the huge number of ecommerce entrepreneurs are investing in the Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies to develop a chatbot for their business to be available 24*7 to offer service. Hence, help them quickly add dollars to their bottom line.

According to the GoodFirms research, around 59.05% of people are interested in purchasing cheaper products from a brand over a chatbot. In this survey of Usage & Statistics for an Engaging Online Chatbot Design, the participants were asked what kind of chatbot interactions people would prefer the most. The response was surprising as it stated that 88.57% of the participants pick chatbots for simple interactions. About 54.29% of them preferred chatbots for moderate interactions.

Larry Kim said - "It's important to keep in mind that people's preferences for buying products through a chatbot will vary by the type of business and industry."

GoodFirms surveyed 300+ people globally to study the current chatbot usage and share the reports with the businesses and application developers to understand consumer behavior and get knowledge from the valuable insights of used case experiences.

The participants are chiefly males (73.33%). And the age distribution among them was: 17.14% of Generation Z (18-24), 70.48% of Millennials (25-39), and 12.38%.Gen X (40-59). The contributors were interrogated regarding their brand communication preference, for what purpose they used chatbots, their chatbot user experience, usage preferences, and perceived benefits & cons.

Internationally recognized GoodFirms.co is a B2B research, review, and rating platform. It assists the service seekers in associating them with the top companies that suit their budget and business needs. The research team of GoodFirms follows a scrupulous methodology to assess each agency. This assessment process includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

Each element is segregated into several parameters to evaluate firms deeply from various sectors of industries. It integrates verification of past and present portfolio, years of experience in the domain area, market penetration, and client feedback.

Thus, covering the complete research process, each service provider obtains the scores that are out of a total of 60. Therefore, considering these points all the firms are listed in the catalog of top development companies, best software, and other agencies from different segments of industries.

Moreover, GoodFirms encourages service providers to engage in the research process and present the projects done by them successfully. Hence, grab a chance to Get Listed for free in the list of most excellent companies.

Winning the opportunity to be in the list of top companies at GoodFirms will improve the chances of being more perceptible, be a magnet to new prospects globally, increase productivity, and earn more revenue.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient chatbot development companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

SOURCE GoodFirms