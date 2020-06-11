Latest iMednet Release Delivers First Phase Roll Out of Enhanced ePRO Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced a new software release of its eClinical platform, iMednet. The recent update builds on Mednet's strategic priorities to expand its feature set while improving the overall user experience and expanding the scalability of the platform. The latest release was recently rolled out to existing customers and is also now available for new customers.

Mednet's latest release features the first phase roll out of expanded ePRO capabilities. The new ePRO (electronic patient-reported outcomes) capabilities significantly improve the site user experience for ePRO administration by streamlining patient identification and other processes. The module also includes validation tools to ensure the user is selecting the correct study participant to receive the ePRO, and it is easier for the user to navigate back to the main menu after task completion. The expanded Mednet ePRO capabilities will eventually include new features to improve the user experience for the study participant, which will be released later this year. Mednet will also continue to maintain and market its current ePRO module in existing studies and those with more basic requirements.

Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) have been in use in clinical trials for several years, and as defined by FDA guidance, include "any report of the status of a patient's health condition that comes directly from the patient1" to measure treatment benefit or risk. Most research teams collect this data electronically, and it is more important than ever in the current environment where it can be difficult for participants to visit sites.

Continuing to improve the user experience, expand scalability and optimize the platform to effectively support bidirectional integration are ongoing priorities of the Mednet development plan. This release also includes an improved audit service that dramatically increases speed of publishing study changes from one environment to another. For example, in testing, a job previously taking two days finished in as little as five minutes. In addition, other enhancements, such as linked forms, improve efficiency of key processes for data managers and site users.

"Now more than ever, it is critical to enable research teams to collect information directly from patients and also adapt to critical study changes and new data sources," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "Our enhanced ePRO functionality will enable sites users to more efficiently collect patient data, and ultimately, also improve the user experience for participants. In addition, this release further optimizes the Mednet platform with other enhancements to expand scalability, increase efficiency of publishing changes and improve the overall user experience."

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's all-in-one eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

