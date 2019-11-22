Latest PEO Pulse Survey Shows Sustained PEO Industry Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) shows that the PEO industry continued to grow in the third quarter of 2019. PEOs provide HR services to small and mid-sized businesses. Industry executives also expect that that pattern will continue over the next year, with 85% reporting a likely increase in the number of worksite employees.

The quarterly survey, conducted in October 2019 by Industry Insights, also showed that PEO revenues and gross profits increased in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

"These results show that the PEO industry is sustaining its pattern of growth," said NAPEO President & CEO Pat Cleary. "Surveys and studies consistently show that using a PEO is good for a business and its employees. PEOs provide a real benefit to businesses by providing HR services and solutions that they would otherwise be unable to afford."

A total of 40 PEO executives responded to the survey. The typical responding PEO has 23 worksite employees per client. Survey respondents indicated the following:

3 rd quarter revenue increased somewhat when compared to 3 rd quarter 2018

quarter revenue increased somewhat when compared to 3 quarter 2018 The annual wage per worksite employee stayed about the same over prior year

The average number of worksite employees (WSEs) stayed about the same over prior year

Gross profit for the 3 rd quarter increased somewhat over prior year

quarter increased somewhat over prior year Operating income for the 3 rd quarter stayed about the same over prior year

quarter stayed about the same over prior year Number of internal employees stayed about the same

Number of clients stayed about the same

Number of workers' comp claims reported to carriers remained about the same

Complete PEO Pulse Survey results.

