Latest publication in collaboration with the WHO tackles science, solidarity and solutions for global health

Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions , the latest in a series of titles produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization, considers how to best protect the global community against the failings seen during the pandemic and seeks solutions grounded in science that work for all. The first publication in the series called for universal health coverage, while the second called on world leaders to unite in their response to COVID-19.

As in previous editions, the publication features bespoke articles from a prestigious line-up of authors. They include Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, and the Right Honourable Gordon Brown, WHO ambassador for global health financing and former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The 'Solidarity' section explores investment in future health security and new approaches that may pave the road to Health for All. In the 'Science' section, authors including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of the Republic of Costa Rica, consider how the world can move forward with lessons from the past and why healthcare must transcend borders. The 'Solutions' section looks at how we can advance health by caring for nature and why we must take the threat of anti-microbial resistance seriously.

Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

View Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions online at https://bit.ly/HAPC21

