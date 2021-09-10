Latest Science Presented in 2021 AUA Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us online for the most innovative Annual Meeting yet! For more than a century, the American Urological Association (AUA) has stood at the forefront of developing innovative, evidence-based urologic education for urologists and urologic health care professionals worldwide.

Now in its 116th year, the 2021 AUA Annual Meeting continues this rich tradition by providing access to groundbreaking research, the latest clinical guidelines, a wide array of courses and forums, and the very latest technologies and advancements in urologic medicine.

Join us for the most innovative Annual Meeting yet! Follow #AUA21 today for the latest urologic research and science.

This year's meeting will feature more content than ever before! Virtual programming, including more than 2,100 accepted abstracts, will be offered daily, providing education on timely topics relevant to the urology, and broader medical community. Advances in the treatment of bladder, kidney, prostate and other urologic cancers and disease, as well as screening, prevention, access to care, immunotherapy, and precision medicine will also be highlighted.

The 2021 AUA Annual Meeting is currently underway and online through September 13. This event brings together one of the largest, most diverse audiences in urology and provides engaging broadcast and on-demand presentations of the latest cutting-edge research. Discussions during the meeting will also highlight ways to ensure all patients have access to, and benefit from, the latest cancer advances and high-quality cancer care.

To celebrate and share the latest news in urology, the AUA is hosting a virtual press program September 10-13 for members of the media. This program will highlight newsworthy abstracts accepted for the 2021 AUA Annual Meeting and published as a supplement to the August 2021 issue of The Journal of Urology®. The virtual press program is open to credentialed members of the media.

All journalists wishing to attend our press program or the full AUA Annual Meeting must complete the virtual press registration form and agree to adhere to the AUA's embargo policy.

