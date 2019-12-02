Latest Soundbar Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbar Savings Shared by Retail Fuse
Retail Fuse review the best Soundbar deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on a wide range of top-rated wireless TV soundbars & home theater speaker systems
Dec 02, 2019, 06:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top soundbar deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Fuse have published their list of the best Sonos, Vizio, Bose and Samsung soundbar and speaker deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best soundbar & home theater deals:
- Save up to $420 on a wide range of LG, Vizio, Sonos & more top-rated soundbars at Amazon
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, LG, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
- Save up to $300 on Vizio soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
- Save up to $140 on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to 36% on a wide range of Bose Soundbars at Amazon -
- Save on Bose Soundbar 700, SoundTouch & Solo 5 TV soundbars - at Bose.com
- Save up to $300 on Bose Solo 5 & SoundTouch soundbars at Walmart
- Save up to 44% off on Samsung soundbars & home theater audio at Amazon
- Save up to $300 on Samsung soundbars & home surround sound systems at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on select Samsung soundbars - at Samsung.com
More audio deals:
- Save up to 57% on Bose wireless noise canceling headphones, speakers, soundbars & music systems at Amazon
- Save up to 20% on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater audio at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Bose, Samsung, Sonos and Vizio all offer impressive soundbars for families looking to upgrade their home theater experience. Bose's soundbars allow deeper listening customizations and panoramic sound output. Samsung focuses on immersive cinematic audio quality with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos support. Vizio provides a more affordable selection for a much wider budget range than other brands.
Meanwhile, Sonos offers soundbars, soundbases and surround sets that are easy to use and connect at competitive prices.
There are numerous soundbars available today, with Samsung, Vizio, Bose and Sonos leading the market. Experts recommend in investing in active soundbars with 3 channels or more to maximize the 4K Ultra HD TV viewing experience. Connectivity, size and aesthetics are also some of the factors one should consider when buying soundbars and soundbases. Shoppers can expect the most attractive Cyber Monday sales on a wide array of soundbars from Walmart and Amazon.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
