Latest updates on R&D activities at KING SKYFRONT, Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest news from institutes affiliated with K awasaki IN novation G ateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT) with the launch of the new Tonomachi Business Incubator and opening of the Tamagawa Sky Bridge enabling easy and fast access between Haneda Airport and KING SKYFRONT.

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion, TONOMACHI LifeScience Cluster Division

King Skyfront is located on the opposite bank of Haneda Airport across the Tama River, and is an International Strategic Zone with excellent domestic and overseas transport links. At the King Skyfront and its surrounding areas, the concentration of research and development institutions such as universities and companies is increasing due to the efforts by the Government of Kawasaki City. This trend reflects the value role of King Skyfront as an open innovation hub for the creation of new industries based on the world's highest level of research and development in the life sciences.

The Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion (KIIP) has decided to launch a Business Incubator from April 2022 for the development of an innovation ecosystem in the area and continuous creation of new world-class industries. KIIP will establish laboratories for start-ups in the " Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (iCONM)" operated by KIIP.

In addition to R & D support, KIIP will offer start-ups a lot of support for developing their business and expanding their networks. For business support, KIIP will provide business mentoring and business planning support by experts active in the life sciences, introduce experts in legal affairs/regulation/accounting, and for networking support, will collaborate with overseas ecosystems the USA and Europe. KIIP will hold matching/pitch events and management seminars as points of contact with overseas investors and pharma.

Take the Keikyu Daishi Line from Keikyu Kawasaki Station to Kojima Shinden Station (10 mins.) Walk 15 mins. to iCONM.

Lab specifications and vacancy information will be updated from April 1st 2022.

Tamagawa Sky Bridge opens

The Tamagawa Sky Bridge was officially opened on 12 March 2022. The downstream of the Tama River runs along the prefectural border between Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture, and Haneda Airport (Ota Ward, Tokyo), which can be said to be the gateway to the world, and KING SKYFRONT (Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture), which aims to become one of the world's most advanced life science hubs ) is located on both banks. Using the 675-meter bridge it is now possible to walk between the two areas in about 15 minutes, greatly improving mobility and convenience. The bridge is expected to enhance the exchange of people, goods, information, and businesses, and will greatly contribute to the strengthening of Japan's international connectivity and sustainable development of its economy.

The opening was commemorated by a symposium held by Kawasaki City, Kawasaki

Institute of Industrial Promotion, Ota city, and Ota City Industrial Promotion Organization. Experts and business people active in both areas discussed the attractiveness of the areas and the possibility of developing as one of the world's most advanced business areas, and deepened their understanding in a panel discussion. In addition, congratulatory messages were received from overseas (Embassy of Switzerland, BIO-M, etc.), giving the symposium a rich international flavor.

About KING SKYFRONT

The Kawasaki INnovation Gateway (KING) SKYFRONT is the flagship science and technology innovation hub of Kawasaki City. KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (also often referred to as Haneda Airport).

KING SKYFRONT was launched in 2011 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion (KIIP)

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion was established in 1988 funded 100% from Kawasaki City for the purpose of coping with the hollowing out of industry and changes in the demand structure. In order to realize a higher level of market development, transforming R&D type companies, training technological capabilities to support it, human resources development, understanding market needs, etc., by utilizing the functions of the Kawasaki, KIIP has been contributing to revitalize the local economy by promoting exchanges of local industry information, advancing technology and corporate exchanges with establishment of a R&D institutions, developing creative human resources through workshops and promoting businesses such as expanding sales channels through exhibition business.

