Latest Version of the Optanix Platform Delivers New Capabilities for Unified Communications and Contact Center Deployments

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optanix, the leader in intelligent business service assurance, today announced version 6.0 of the Optanix Platform. This release features new capabilities for contact center, unified communications and data networks.

Among the new solution-specific features included in Optanix Platform version 6.0 are the following:

Expanded support for the latest versions of Cisco Unified Communications (UC) and Cisco Unified Contact Center (UCC) solutions (version 12.x)

Auto discovery of major Cisco UC and UCC application features, such as Cisco Unified Customer Voice Portal (CVP), Cisco Finesse, Cisco Unity and Cisco Unified SIP Proxy (CUSP), among others

New UC cluster dashboards and a new Unified Contact Center Enterprise Serviceability Portal with real-time command views of A/B side routing and peripheral gateway control

An enhanced graphical ICM script differential analysis tool to easily visualize contact center routing and changes to ICM route programming

Expanded support for Cisco Viptela SD-WAN deployments

Version 6.0 also seamlessly integrates UC and UCC monitoring with core Optanix Platform functionality, including fault and performance monitoring, predictive analytics, true root cause analysis, Business Impact Monitoring (BIM), and other platform functionality.

This release represents the next evolution in Optanix's mission to deliver unparalleled performance and availability of real-time communications solutions. It comes at a time when such solutions are critical to customer and employee experience – and therefore business success – as the current business climate has seen massive increases in the number of call center inquiries and remote workers that companies are encountering.

"Businesses that rely on real-time communications to deliver critical services to customers and employees need enhanced, purpose-built assurance platforms that can deliver both the breadth of fault and performance features of general purpose tools, as well as the depth of insight from point-based tools," said Mike Crest, CEO of Optanix. "The Optanix Platform was designed from the ground up to provide IT organizations with both of those elements, and to also enable the insight, efficiency and predictability that IT organizations need to assure uptime and performance for their contact center and unified communications deployments."



About Optanix

Optanix is the leader in intelligent business service assurance. The Optanix Platform delivers predictive and proactive performance and availability management across hybrid infrastructures, with a focus on real-time communications use-cases. It is available as a standalone solution or as the engine behind Optanix's managed service offerings. For more information, please visit www.optanix.com.

SOURCE Optanix

