Latest Yardi Breeze Premier Release Delivers Key New Functionality

SANTA BARBARA, California, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® released a significant update to the Yardi® Breeze property management software platform on April 15 in the U.S. The long list of new features includes solutions that assist property managers working remotely due to ongoing stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures.

New highlights in Breeze Premier include:

Property websites (custom or select from 50 modern templates)

Online state-based lease documents

Customer relationship management

Rent payment deferral

Rent control

Credit/debit card, ACH or PayNearMe walk-in payments

Invoice processing and approval workflow

Job cost tracking

"The Breeze platform makes it easy and affordable for property managers, tenants, owners and vendors to stay connected on a single platform. The latest release is full of powerful features to help our clients be productive while working remotely or maintaining social distancing guidelines," said Chris Ulep, vice president at Yardi. "Breeze Premier offers an amazing array of world-class features and add-on services that provide incredible value for businesses who require more advanced options."

With tools such as electronic invoice processing, rent payment deferral, two-way texting and online applications, payments and maintenance, the Breeze platform is better equipped than ever to help property managers maintain business continuity during the COVID-19 crisis. View Yardi's COVID-19 support resources to see what else Yardi is doing to support the industry during the pandemic.

Join a free webinar to learn more about the latest release and see why over 2,000 companies chose Yardi Breeze last year.

About Yardi Breeze

Yardi® Breeze is the refreshingly simple property management software platform by leading real estate technology provider, Yardi®. It puts you in charge of marketing, leasing and managing your entire portfolio, with support for residential, commercial, affordable, self storage, HOA/condo and manufactured properties. For more information, visit yardibreeze.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

http://yardibreeze.com

