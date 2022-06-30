Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.21 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our latex mattress market report covers the following areas:

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increase in online retailing, highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries & growth of the real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities

The increase in online retailing, highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries & growth of the real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities Challenges: The volatility in raw material prices, lower adoption rates in developing countries, and stringent regulations and taxation norms will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The volatility in raw material prices, lower adoption rates in developing countries, and stringent regulations and taxation norms will challenge the growth of the market participants. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Grab a sample report now!

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The latex mattress market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market.

and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. Bella Sera Organics, Boyd Sleep , Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc. are some of the major market participants.

, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc. are some of the major market participants. For Instance - The Organic Mattress Inc, the company provides mattresses with organic latex layers which is sustainably harvested from tropical rubber trees and manufactured into cores in the USA .

. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The offline segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The offline channel provides customers the advantage of examining products before purchasing, which is considered the most influential means of marketing. Most latex mattresses are sold through physical stores. Specialty stores are the highest revenue generators among all other retail formats in the global latex mattress market as they sell exclusive merchandise with a variety of product mixes.

Although the growth of the offline distribution channel is moderate, this distribution channel is projected to expand on a large scale. Factors such as business expansions and the rising number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores of major retailers are driving the sales of these retail formats, which affects the global latex mattress market as well.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a Sample Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Latex Mattress Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Latex Mattress Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The predicted growth of the latex pillow market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 591.33 million, at a progressing CAGR of 4.42%.

size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 591.33 million, at a progressing CAGR of 4.42%. The bath mats market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 40.66 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05%.

Latex Mattress Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.83 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bella Sera Organics, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Household products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bella Sera Organics

Exhibit 43: Bella Sera Organics - Overview



Exhibit 44: Bella Sera Organics - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Bella Sera Organics - Key offerings

10.4 Boyd Sleep

10.5 Brentwood Home LLC

Exhibit 50: Brentwood Home LLC - Overview



Exhibit 51: Brentwood Home LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Brentwood Home LLC - Key offerings

10.6 FloBeds

Exhibit 53: FloBeds - Overview



Exhibit 54: FloBeds - Product and service



Exhibit 55: FloBeds - Key offerings

10.7 Kingsdown Inc.

Exhibit 56: Kingsdown Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Kingsdown Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Kingsdown Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Restonic Mattress Corp.

Exhibit 59: Restonic Mattress Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Restonic Mattress Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Restonic Mattress Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG.

Exhibit 62: ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG. - Overview



Exhibit 63: ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG. - Key offerings

10.10 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Exhibit 65: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 66: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC – Key news



Exhibit 68: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Sleeping Organic

Exhibit 69: Sleeping Organic - Overview



Exhibit 70: Sleeping Organic - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Sleeping Organic - Key offerings

10.12 The Organic Mattress Inc.

Exhibit 72: The Organic Mattress Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: The Organic Mattress Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: The Organic Mattress Inc. - Key offerings

10.13 Scope of the report

10.14 Currency conversion rates for US$

10.15 Research methodology

10.16 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered



Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: Bella Sera Organics - Overview



Exhibit 44: Bella Sera Organics - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Bella Sera Organics - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Boyd Sleep - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 47: Boyd Sleep - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 48: Boyd Sleep – Key news

– Key news

Exhibit 49: Boyd Sleep - Key offerings

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio