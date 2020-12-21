Latham & Watkins Adds Capital Markets Partner in New York

Haggerty is the latest addition to Latham's premier Capital Markets Practice. Partners Rick Kline and Sarah Axtell joined the firm's Bay Area offices in December, and partner Manoj Tulsiani joined in London in September.

"Ali is a talented capital markets lawyer with terrific experience in the high-growth tech and life sciences sectors," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Her arrival further strengthens our market-leading capabilities advising companies throughout each stage of their life cycle, as well as the venture capital firms and financial institutions that finance them."

Michèle Penzer, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office, added: "New York remains an important and vibrant hub for innovation in tech and healthcare and life sciences. We're delighted to welcome Ali to the firm and bring her experience and deep industry knowledge to our visionary clients."

"Ali is a strategic and commercially-minded practitioner, and her experience across the company life cycle complements Latham's platform that is uniquely situated to advise clients, from startup to multinational, on their most complex transactional, regulatory, and litigation issues," said Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets Practice. She joins an exceptional and tight-knit capital markets team steering cutting-edge transactions around the world."

Haggerty said: "Latham is an established leader in the capital markets, and I'm thrilled to join the firm. My experience in tech and life sciences is aligned with the firm's already robust practices in those areas. Latham's global platform and top-tier capabilities will be tremendously valuable to clients, and I look forward to working with my talented colleagues around the globe."

Haggerty joins Latham from Cooley LLP in New York. She received her JD from the New York University School of Law and BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

