Latham & Watkins Adds Prominent Restructuring & Special Situations Partner in New York

Uhland has represented a broad array of clients as members of creditor groups in addition to representing market-leading companies across industries, including real estate, energy, and technology. She also advises on municipal and international financings and restructurings and has substantial experience advising clients in structuring transactions to avoid bankruptcy-related risks.

"Suzzanne is a well-regarded and recognized leader in restructuring and bankruptcy, and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm," said Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Our clients will be well-served by her deep experience navigating volatile market conditions and complex business challenges."

George Davis, Global Chair of Latham's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice, said: "We are thrilled to add such an accomplished practitioner to our strong team of restructuring professionals around the globe. I've had the pleasure of working with Suzzanne in the past and know her to be a skilled adviser who takes a business-minded approach to achieve value-maximizing outcomes for clients."

Uhland is the latest addition to Latham's global Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. In the last two years the firm has added highly regarded New York partners George Davis and Andrew Parlen, Los Angeles partner Jeffrey Bjork, London partners Yen Sum and Jennifer Brennan, New York counsel Anu Yerramalli, Washington, D.C. counsel Andrew Sorkin, and Los Angeles counsel Christina Craige.

"Latham has an unrivaled global platform and market-leading capabilities across practices and industries. I'm thrilled to join the firm and look forward to working with my talented colleagues to solve our clients' most critical business challenges."

Uhland joins Latham from O'Melveny & Myers LLP. She received her JD from Yale Law School and clerked for the Honorable Mariana Pfaelzer for the United States District Court, for the Central District of California.

