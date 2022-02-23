LATHAM & WATKINS ELECTS 17 NEW PARTNERS

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 17 counsel have been elected to the partnership, effective March 1. The group consists of experienced lawyers who work with clients in diverse and dynamic practice areas.

The counsel promotions announced today follow the election of 44 associates to the partnership, effective January 1, 2022.

"We congratulate our newest partners, each of whom brings enormous experience, knowledge, and skill to their practices. Their strong client relationships are a testament to their dedication, hard work, and leadership. We look forward to their continued success and significant contributions to our firm and our clients," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

The counsel who have been elected partners are:

Basil Al-Jafari (Dubai) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises on debt capital markets transactions (both conventional and Sukuk issuances), initial public offerings, equity investments, debt restructurings, and other general corporate finance matters. He received his LPC from BPP Law School, London in 2008 and his BA in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford in 2007.

Michael Anastasio (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises clients in public and private M&A, leveraged buyouts, "deSPAC" merger transactions, and other corporate transactions and governance matters. He has substantial experience across a range of industries, including media and entertainment, sports, technology, energy, and hospitality. He received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2008.

Robert Blamires (Bay Area) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises clients on data privacy practices, risks, and compliance, particularly in the context of M&A, capital markets, and other corporate transactions, as well as on proactive compliance, the use of data assets, and contracts governing data sharing and processing. He also has substantial experience with the firm's Data Privacy & Security Practice. He received his Diploma in Legal Practice from Nottingham Law School and his LLB in Law with American Law from the University of Nottingham.

Marissa Boynton (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients across all market sectors on cybersecurity, data privacy, and consumer protection. She has multifaceted experience leading large-scale investigations of clients by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), advising on compliance with privacy laws, providing breach response counsel, and conducting diligence. She counsels clients ranging from emerging companies to global market leaders, with particular experience in the technology, healthcare, retail, and professional services sectors. She received her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2009.

Nikki Buffa (Orange County, Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Environment, Land & Resources Practice in the Corporate Department. She provides environmental counseling in all areas of environmental law, with a particular focus on the siting of major infrastructure projects, energy transition and renewable energy, stakeholder engagement, and crisis management. She counsels clients on a wide range of relevant state and federal regulatory regimes and has previously served in senior positions in the Obama Administration at the Department of the Interior and the White House, and on the Biden-Harris transition team. She received her JD from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law in 2006.

Derek Chua (Hong Kong) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. His practice focuses on structured equity transactions, equity-linked transactions, and other complex derivatives transactions. He advises financial institutions, companies, sponsors, and market participants on over-the-counter (OTC) equity derivatives and financing transactions, margin loans, convertible and exchangeable securities offerings, securities lending transactions, and other structured finance transactions. He received his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney in 2004.

Heather Deixler (Bay Area) is a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in the Corporate Department. She counsels public and private companies operating in the healthcare industry and digital health sector on regulatory compliance, transactional matters, and data privacy and security. With a practice at the intersection of healthcare and technology, she advises a range of cutting-edge clients on emerging regulatory regimes, including innovative healthcare delivery systems, value-based payment programs, and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare. She received her JD from the University of Washington School of Law in 2007.

Joseph Hudzik (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He counsels healthcare and life sciences clients in internal investigations and compliance audits, government enforcement actions and voluntary self-disclosures, compliance and enforcement risks, structuring compliant financial arrangements, and developing and implementing healthcare regulatory compliance programs. He previously served in senior roles at the US Department of Health & Human Services Office of the Inspector General, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the US Department of Justice. He received his JD from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2004.

Carla-Sophie Imperadeiro (Paris) is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. She advises borrowers, equity sponsors, and lead banks in financing transactions, with a particular emphasis in private equity and leveraged buyout financings. She received her postgraduate law degree from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 2006 and received her postgraduate private international law degree at the University of Paris, Pantheon-Sorbonne in 2005.

Kyle Jefcoat (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. His practice focuses on government contracts, including on transactional and compliance matters. He regularly supports complex M&A and private equity transactions when government contracts are a major component of a target's business. He also advises clients on litigation and investigations matters, particularly bid protests and False Claims Act matters. He received his JD from Duke University School of Law in 1999.

Edward Kempson (Moscow) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department. He advises financial institutions and corporate clients in a range of capital markets and M&A transactions with a nexus to Russia, other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, and Central and Eastern Europe. He also has substantial expertise with the firm's Sustainable Finance Practice. He received his LPC from BPP Law School in 2005 and his LLB Law from the London School of Economics in 2004.

Eyad Latif (Dubai) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. His practice focuses on advising emerging companies in the Middle East. He also represents private and public companies in the technology, life sciences, and other growth industries, as well as venture capital firms, private equity firms, and sovereign-related funding sources that finance the Middle East entrepreneurial ecosystem. He also has extensive experience with traditional cross-border M&A, private equity, and healthcare and life sciences transactions. He received his JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 2008.

Kristin Murphy (Orange County) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients on complex business litigation, with an emphasis on M&A, securities fraud, and class action litigation. Her recent representations include special committee engagements in controlling stockholder transactions, multi-jurisdictional litigation arising out of solicited and hostile takeover attempts, and lawsuits related to special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). She received her JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2009.

Kevin Reyes (San Diego) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. He represents public and private companies on a range of corporate matters, including M&A transactions, debt and equity capital markets offerings, venture capital financings, corporate governance, and securities law compliance, particularly in the life sciences, technology, consumer products, and real estate sectors. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2011.

Ellen Smiley (New York) is a member of the Public Company Representation Practice in the Corporate Department. She advises numerous public companies across industries on complex legal issues involving corporate governance, disclosure and compliance with US securities laws and stock exchange requirements, and she regularly counsels on new developments and evolving best practices. She received her JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2003.

Anupama Yerramalli (New York) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department. She represents debtors, official and ad hoc committees, bondholders, lenders, and other creditors and investors in complex and multifaceted bankruptcies and restructurings, both in and out of court. She counsels leading domestic and multinational corporations across industries, including healthcare, shipping, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, and retail. She received her JD from St. John's University School of Law in 2007.

Herman Yue (New York) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. He focuses on patent litigation, with a primary emphasis on the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. He represents clients in high-stakes patent infringement actions, including under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) and the Hatch-Waxman Act, as well as providing strategic patent counseling. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2007, and earned a PhD in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley in 2004.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE Latham & Watkins