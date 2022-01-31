Latham & Watkins Expands M&A and Private Equity Practices in New York

"We are thrilled to welcome Caroline to Latham. She is a fantastic addition to our premier Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices in New York, which are key drivers of our M&A and PE practices globally," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "An accomplished and respected lawyer, Caroline will serve as another trusted advisor to our clients on their most sophisticated matters."

Phillips routinely advises corporate investors and private equity firms on mergers and acquisitions and the formation of development joint ventures. She has significant experience representing clients throughout the power and renewables, energy transition, and infrastructure industries.

"Caroline's experience advising on complex M&A and private equity transactions, particularly for energy-focused companies and private equity firms, aligns well with our transactional platform," said Paul Sheridan, Global Chair of Latham's Private Equity Practice. "We expect the continuation of heavy deal flow in 2022, with a strong focus on the energy and infrastructure sector, and we remain committed to growing in line with our clients' needs."

"Latham's market-leading M&A and private equity practices, integrated global platform, and diverse private equity offering spanning myriad fund sizes and industries presents exciting opportunities for my clients and me," said Phillips. "I look forward to collaborating with colleagues around the world on some of the most exciting and complex transactions in the market."

Phillips received her JD from the Louisiana State University Law Center and her BA from Duke University. She joins Latham from Vinson & Elkins in New York.

