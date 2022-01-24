Latham & Watkins Makes Significant Additions to Leading Global ESG Advisory Capability

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah and Betty to the firm and to their leadership roles in our ESG practice Their addition comes at a perfect time as we see a rising focus on ESG among businesses and investors, and a growing need for the kind of cross-cutting, comprehensive advice that we provide," said Ryan Maierson, a Houston partner and member of the firm's Executive Committee. "As they join Paul in leading the practice forward, they bring longstanding experience and a business-minded approach that will blend well with our substantial capabilities across this wide swath of critical issues."

Both Fortt and Huber will be members of the firm's Capital Markets & Public Company Representation Practice Group within the Corporate Department and will advise public and private companies, financial institutions, investment funds and their boards.

"Sarah and Betty have well-earned reputations as strategic business advisors with the right vision and experience to advise clients on cutting-edge ESG developments around the world," said Ian Schuman, Chair of the firm's Capital Markets & Public Company Representation Practice Group. "There are perhaps no areas of the market with a greater need to intelligently and proactively address ESG issues than in the public company boardroom and in the context of major transactions. As the leading firm in the space, we're at the center of these discussions with clients daily and we're pleased to continue to invest in and extend our capabilities in this critical and growing area with the addition of these two fantastic partners."

Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York, added: "There's no question that ESG presents a growing set of issues around the globe – a front and center concern here in New York as well as in the world's other major financial centers. We see it in nearly every transaction, from IPOs, to ESG-focused activism and shareholder proposals, to mergers and green financings. And the need to address ESG will only continue to grow. We are pleased to have Betty and Sarah helping to lead the team as we work with clients to drive value through their ESG strategies while mitigating risk."

Fortt focuses on advising public and private companies and their boards on ESG-related corporate governance, disclosure obligations, and regulatory requirements. She regularly works with boards on managing their approaches to governance, crisis management and preparedness, succession planning and board education, particularly with respect to ESG and corporate culture matters. She is also a recognized leader who is well-positioned to help clients leverage Latham's substantial experience across a variety of areas to navigate environmental and social risks and opportunities, including those relating to climate change, human rights and corporate culture.

"I'm thrilled to join Latham's market-leading ESG advisory team," said Fortt. "The firm's many practices are well-known, on their own, as leading practices. But what drew me to the firm is the fact that Latham has combined these capabilities so effectively into a global, cross-disciplinary team that functions with a singular focus on meeting each client's unique needs. It's truly an exciting opportunity to join the group, along with Betty, and an incredibly powerful offering for clients."

Huber is a long-standing advisor to public and private companies and boards of all industries and sizes on the full range of ESG-related corporate governance matters, including board oversight of ESG risks and opportunities, environmental, social, human rights, sustainable finance and other ESG policies, "net-zero" commitments and targets, ESG reporting, disclosure and related controls, corporate culture, stakeholder engagement, shareholder activism, board composition and refreshment, fiduciary duties, board assessments, and shareholder proposals. She has 25+ years of experience advising on ESG matters in connection with hundreds of transactions. Huber is a recognized and trusted advisor leading clients through a range of multidisciplinary and bet-the-company matters.

"Clients look for advisors who can provide comprehensive, consolidated, and strategic advice that is informed by experience and significant understanding of the emerging issues they face now and in the future. Latham has demonstrated its commitment to meeting that need and continues to make meaningful investments in the ESG team and approach to stay ahead of the issues," said Huber. "I am excited to work with Paul, Sarah and many others across the firm, to guide our clients in navigating the path forward."

Fortt received her J.D. from Yale Law School. She joins Latham from Vinson & Elkins in Austin. Huber received her J.D. from New York University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. She joins from Davis Polk in New York.

