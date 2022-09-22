Latham & Watkins Releases Second Edition of The Book of Jargon® -- Blockchain, Crypto & Web3

Mobile and desktop reference tool defines nearly 600 industry terms.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to publish the second edition of The Book of Jargon® — Blockchain, Crypto & Web3, a comprehensive digital glossary developed for the business, academic, and legal communities. The resource renders the often complex vocabulary, acronyms, and slang of the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 sector more accessible and understandable to all.

With nearly 600 terms, the user-friendly glossary is roughly double the size of the first edition, incorporating hundreds of new terms to reflect developments in key areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

Andrew Moyle, Global Chair of Latham's Fintech Industry Group, said: "Our updated digital glossary helps players across the digital assets and Web3 ecosystem keep up with the fast-evolving space. A global, interdisciplinary team developed this resource to help explain the technology underlying disruptive technologies, as well as legal and regulatory terminology surrounding the industry."

Latham partners Stephen Wink, Yvette Valdez, Stuart Davis, Simon Hawkins, and Ghaith Mahmood led a global team of lawyers across practices, including Digital Assets & Web3 , Financial Regulatory , Emerging Companies , Technology Transactions , Payments, and Intellectual Property & Software Licensing, to compile hundreds of frequently used terms and craft concise definitions to help users navigate the industry's terminology more quickly and effectively.

The Book of Jargon® — Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 is available as an online resource, a PDF, and a free mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play. It can also be accessed on the firm's website under the Digital Assets & Web3 Practice page.

Other topics in Latham's Book of Jargon® series include: Emerging Companies; Environmental, Social & Governance; European Capital Markets and Bank Finance; Global Mergers & Acquisitions; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Hedge Funds; International Arbitration; Master Limited Partnerships; Oil & Gas; Patent Trial & Appeal Board; Project Finance; Restructuring & Special Situations; and US Corporate and Bank Finance.

