Latham Adds Two Former Prosecutors to Bay Area and Los Angeles Offices

"We are excited to add to our team such well-respected former federal prosecutors with extensive investigative and trial experience across the spectrum of white collar cases," said Doug Greenburg, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. "Scott and Alex are talented litigators and their experience, credentials, and substantive abilities will enhance the practice's offerings across California and beyond."

Joiner is a seasoned trial lawyer who has led teams on a wide range of white collar matters, including those involving allegations of securities fraud, cryptocurrency, investment and bank fraud, insider trading, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act matters, public corruption, and money laundering. Before joining the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, Joiner worked in private practice on complex commercial litigation, antitrust, and securities matters. During a four-year tenure in the US Marine Corps, he successfully tried numerous criminal cases to verdict as a judge advocate while handling a wide variety of military justice matters. He also deployed to Iraq with a Marine Corps infantry battalion, receiving the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Ramadi in 2007.

"Scott is a fantastic addition to our Bay Area white collar team. His experience leading complex trials and investigations will be invaluable to our clients," said Tad Freese, Managing Partner of the Bay Area Offices. "During his time at the US Attorney's Office, he worked on a variety of matters that position him for success with Latham's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice, including securities fraud, investment fraud, financial institution fraud, insider trading, and FCPA violations."

Joiner added: "I appreciate Latham's trial-ready approach and deep investigatory experience, as well as the firm's broader litigation platform. I look forward to building an active local and national practice and upholding the practice's reputation for excellence built on the firm's collegial culture and team-based approach."

As an AUSA, Wyman served as lead or co-lead prosecutor in eight jury and bench trials and handled high-profile investigations involving securities fraud, healthcare fraud, investment fraud, financial institution fraud, tax fraud, government contract fraud, insurance fraud, and corporate embezzlement and kickbacks. In 2021, he earned the Director's Award for Superior Performance by an Assistant United States Attorney for successfully prosecuting a complex insurance fraud and murder case.

"From day one, Alex's trial and investigative experience will enable him to effectively support clients facing high-profile criminal and civil disputes," said Larry Seymour, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner. "He will help clients in Southern California and beyond navigate the complex legal risks and challenges inherent in doing business in today's global economy."

Wyman added: "I have always admired Latham's talented lawyers, collaborative culture, diverse client roster, and robust platform. I look forward to working with some of the brightest litigators in the industry and building my practice at a firm with the global resources to meet any client need."

Joiner received his JD from the Georgetown University Law Center and his BA from the University of California, Los Angeles. Wyman received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and his BA from Princeton University. In 2014, he clerked for Judge Beverly Reid O'Connell of the US District Court for the Central District of California.

