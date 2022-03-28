Latham Expands Emerging Companies Practice in Washington, D.C.

"Parag is an entrepreneurial lawyer who takes a collaborative approach to finding innovative solutions for clients," said Dan Lennon, Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C. office. "His experience compliments our broader offerings and pairs well with the recent addition of Barrie VanBrackle . Their synergistic practices will further strengthen our capabilities in the payments space."

Patel advises banks, non-bank lenders, payments and technology companies and their vendors on the complex regulatory and transactional issues related to financial services and associated technologies. He has significant experience guiding clients through issues arising under financial services, lending and payment regulations, as well as advising corporate and private equity clients in M&A contexts and other investments in fintech.

John Chory, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies Practice, added: "As new technologies continue to emerge, and fintech companies grow in number, we are focused on bolstering our capabilities on complex payment and financial services matters. Parag's significant experience working both in private practice and in-house brings a unique perspective to market trends and the changing needs of our clients."

"The market has seen increasing demand for skilled practitioners in the financial technology and payments space," said Rafal Gawlowski, Global Chair of Latham's Financial Institutions Industry Group. "As a diverse array of companies, from banks, to technology companies and social media platforms, look to expand into this area, we are thrilled to add Parag to our team to meet their complex and nuanced needs."

"Latham continues to develop a leading emerging companies and financial regulatory platform that I have long admired," said Patel. "The combination of its first-rate global platform and diverse regulatory and transactional offerings will create exciting opportunities for my clients. I'm thrilled to join the firm."

Patel received his JD from the University of California, Berkeley, and his AB from the University of Georgia. Patel joins Latham from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe in Washington, D.C.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Dan Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner, +1.202.637.2347

John Chory, Global Chair, Emerging Companies Practice, +1.617.948.6032

Rafal Gawlowski, Global Chair, Financial Institutions Industry Group, +1.212.906.2964

SOURCE Latham & Watkins