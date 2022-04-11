Latham Further Expands Private Equity and M&A Practices in Houston

"Scott is an excellent addition to our expanding Private Equity and M&A Practices in Houston, and we are excited to welcome him to the firm," said Tim Fenn, Managing Partner of Latham's Houston office. "His experience on a range of transactional matters across industries complements our team as we remain focused on growing and diversifying our offerings in Houston."

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to the firm," added Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Scott's sophisticated and diverse practice further strengthens our market-leading capabilities in Houston and globally, and underscores our commitment to serving our clients and their evolving needs."

"Latham is the market leader in private equity and M&A and I am excited to join this world-class firm," said Miller. "Latham's integrated global platform and understanding of the local market makes it a one-stop firm for sophisticated corporate work. The firm will be a great fit for my practice and most importantly for my clients."

Miller is the latest addition to a string of prominent private equity and M&A partners who have joined the firm's Houston office in the last year, including Bruce Herzog , who joined the firm last month, and Trina Chandler , Ravi Purohit , and James Garrett, who joined in 2021.

Miller received his joint JD/MBA from the Washington University School of Law and the Olin Business School at Washington University and his BS from The Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania. Miller joins Latham from Willkie Farr & Gallagher in Houston.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Tim Fenn, Houston Office Managing Partner, +1.713.546.7432

Charles Ruck, Global Chair, Corporate Department, +1.212.418.7625

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP