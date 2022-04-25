Latham Grows Mergers & Acquisitions Practice With Energy & Infrastructure Partner

"Ethan has a strong reputation in the market and is known for innovative, practical, and commercially-oriented solutions," said Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C., office. "As our M&A footprint continues to grow, Ethan will further expand our current offerings both locally and globally. We are excited to have him on board."

Schultz regularly advises private equity firms and infrastructure funds, as well as US and global strategic investors, in transactions across a wide range of infrastructure asset classes, with a focus on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydro, and renewable fuels.

Added Justin Stolte, Global Chair of the Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group: "We are thrilled to welcome Ethan to Latham as a partner in our global M&A Practice and Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group. As demand continues to rise in the renewables, energy transition, and de-carbonization sectors, his experience will further differentiate us from our peers in these areas, and further underscores the firm's commitment to being the market leader in energy and infrastructure."

"Ethan has a terrific track record representing leading energy companies across the full spectrum of M&A transactions," said Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. "His deep experience in the energy and infrastructure market expands our current M&A offerings. He'll be a strong asset to our clients locally, nationally, and globally."

Schultz added: "I have been a long-time admirer of Latham's strength in the energy and infrastructure sector, including in the renewables space. I very much look forward to using my skills to build upon the firm's strong market presence and outstanding reputation for client service."

Schultz is the ninth partner to join Latham's Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group in 2022. Other recent additions include Bruce Herzog, Jason Webber, Christopher Peponis, Hamad Al-Hoshan, Caroline Blitzer Phillips, Scott Miller, Sarah Fortt, and Betty Moy Huber.

Schultz received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his BA from Rice University. He joins Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C. and Houston.

