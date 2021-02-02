Lathrop GPM Names Business Professional, Kate Tompkins, Leader of Its Intellectual Property Practice Group

"Kate's expansive knowledge of our firm's IP clients, partners, and processes makes her ideally situated to lead our Intellectual Property Practice Group. She understands that, at Lathrop GPM, we consider our IP practice a boutique within a full-service law firm. Kate brings a client-first focus to the many and varied skills necessary to run an IP group. In addition to supporting the group's strategic business and professional development initiatives, Kate has implemented scalable systems, processes, and technology for docketing and billing, and directs internal and client teams, all of which strengthen our client relationships and our IP group," said managing partner Cameron Garrison. He previously worked directly with Tompkins on IP issues as Assistant Chair of the firm's IP Division. "Lathrop GPM's relentless focus on client service and innovation, as well as career development for all our professionals, is a big part of our firm's continuing success, including an extraordinary 2020."

With more than 15 years of professional services experience, Tompkins leads a complex IP practice and its operational infrastructure. She served as a Director of Practice Management since 2019 and, prior to that, as a senior administrative leader with the IP Practice Group. In her role, Tompkins works in tandem with the firm's IP sector leaders including:



Jennifer Debrow , Trademark and Copyright out of Minneapolis

, Trademark and Copyright out of Minneapolis Brian Trinque, Chemical Arts and Partner in Charge of the Boston Office

James Velema, Biotechnology out of Boston

Curtis Vock, High-Tech/Electrical Arts and Partner in Charge of the Boulder Office

"I am proud of this group and all that we have accomplished and will achieve as we further expand our practice in the life sciences, mechanical, chemical, and electrical engineering arts. Our team of IP professionals throughout the country supports an ever-evolving platform for our clients. We are well-positioned to continue our exciting growth trajectory," said Tompkins.

Lathrop GPM's IP Practice Group provides patent, trademark and copyright support to multinational biotech and pharmaceutical companies, universities, hospitals, investment entities, startups, and serial entrepreneurs including chemical, mechanical and consumer products matters.

Tompkins received her bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University and is a certified White Belt in Legal Lean Sigma and Project Management.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with offices in Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Jefferson City, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Overland Park, St. Cloud, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. Our attorneys help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. For more information, visit www.lathropgpm.com.

