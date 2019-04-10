Latin America $811.5 Mn Cell Culture Market to 2025 - Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Pressurizes Increasing Drug Discovery

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Cell Culture Market: Focus on Product Types (Consumables and Instruments), End Users, Country Data (5 Countries), and Competitive Landscape: Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America cell culture market has been witnessing a steady growth. The market is expected to continue to grow with a single digit CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period of 2018-2025, the consumables segment is anticipated to generate a value of $811.5 million in 2025.



Cell culture has been dubbed as the integral work-horse' for any biopharmaceutical manufacturing process. With an integral role in the cultivation of artificial organs, for the development of cells to test antibiotics against, and for research purposes that delve deep into the understanding of the effect of disease causing organisms within the human body, the cell culture market is consistently growing as a result of the expanding healthcare market. Recent trends with regard to extensive government support through funding for the promotion of regenerative medicine in the region is significantly propelling the market.



Also, owing to an ensuing increase in disposable income in major countries such as Brazil and Mexico, the regional cell culture market is witnessing a massive influx of technological trends that have already become routine in the global cell culture market. With the Latin America region posing as one of the lesser-developed regions with respect to the medical advancements that have become routine in other parts of the world, there is immense potential for growth of the Latin America cell culture market.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Latin America cell culture market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the Latin America cell culture market?

How will each segment of the Latin America cell culture market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the Latin America cell culture market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the Latin America cell culture market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025? Which cell culture product type is having the most promising growth?

Who are the primary end users in the Latin America cell culture market? Which is the fastest growing end-use segment in the Latin America cell culture market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Latin America cell culture market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major cell culture products manufacturer?

What is the scope of the Latin America cell culture market in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cell Culture Technology

1.2 Historical Perspective of Cell Culture

1.3 Classification of Latin America Cell Culture Market

1.4 Market Footprint

1.5 Future Potential of the Latin America Cell Culture Market



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Iceberg Analysis

2.3 Impact Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Pressurizes Increasing Drug Discovery

2.4.2 Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

2.4.3 Growing Availability of Advanced Media Solutions

2.4.4 Increasing Government-funding for Cell-based Research

2.5 Market Restraints

2.5.1 Concerns for Scalability of Process

2.5.2 Ethical Concerns in the Production of Cell Culture Media

2.5.3 Lack of Skilled Personnel for Proper Handling of Culture Media

2.6 Market Opportunities

2.6.1 Insurgence of 3D Cell Cultures

2.6.2 Escalating Cases of Severe Chronic Diseases that Require Organ Transplantation



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Acquisitions, Approvals, and Expansion Activities

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Latin America Cell Culture Market (by Product)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Consumables

4.2.1 Cell Culture Reagents and Supplements

4.2.2 Media

4.2.3 Sera

4.2.4 Plastic and Glass Consumables

4.3 Instruments



5 Latin America Cell Culture Market (by End User)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Biotechnology and Life-Sciences Companies

5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4 Academic and Research Institutes



6 Latin America Cell Culture Market (by Country)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Brazil

6.3 Mexico

6.4 Argentina

6.5 Chile

6.6 Colombia

6.7 Rest-of-Latin America



7 Company Profiles



Becton, Dickinson and Company

CellGenix GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

