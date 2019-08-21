Latin America and the Caribbean Credit Cards Market Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Cards in Latin America and the Caribbean: Financial Inclusion with Risk and Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America is a hotbed of payment fintechs with successful start-ups like Mercado Pago, PagSeguro, and Rappi offering free digital accounts, but will these nonbanks outpace the banking relationship? The analysis presented in the latest research report, Credit Cards in Latin America and the Caribbean: Financial Inclusion with Risk and Opportunity, recognizes opportunity but warns that infrastructure can be a limiting factor in this 20-country market.



Readers will understand the challenges that bank card issuers face and how card network revenue has lagged in the market. The report's author explains how banks and vendors can navigate the changing market.



Most adults in Latin America have a Mercado Pago or PagSeguro free digital account, comments the author of the research report. That does not mean everyone has a bank account, but new payment options make it easy to transact outside of the banking realm. Yet strong domestic and global credit card issuers operate in the market. He continues: There is plenty of room for growth, but risk management must contend with high default rates, unacceptable fraud levels, and a credit model that is not designed to let households comfortably revolve consumer credit card debt. Interest rates are sky high to offset operational and fraud risk.



Highlights of the research report include:

A review of network revenue, with a focus on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region

and the (LAC) region Forecasted market projections through 2023

Credit card fraud rates in LAC markets

A deep dive into payment card markets in Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , and Peru

, , , , , and E-commerce estimates through 2023

Perspectives on top payment fintechs in LAC region

Recommended strategies for credit card issuing banks

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Underbanked but Trying

Latin America and the Caribbean : A Region of Developing Economies

and the : A Region of Developing Economies Branded Network Transaction Volume in LAC Region Fell Short in 2018

E-Commerce in LAC will More than Double Between 2015 and 2023

Six Top Markets for Payments in LAC

Brazil : The Market Leader with Strong Potential to Grow

: The Market Leader with Strong Potential to Grow Mexico : Opportunity to Redefine the Payment System

: Opportunity to Redefine the Payment System Colombia : Riding the Rails of Innovation

: Riding the Rails of Innovation Argentina : Inflation, Debt, and Politics

: Inflation, Debt, and Politics Chile : Steady Economy with Regulatory Progress

: Steady Economy with Regulatory Progress Peru : Small but Progressive

Headwinds for Credit Card Growth: Fraud, Infrastructure, and Politics

Fraud Rates Hold Back the E-Commerce Market in LAC

Drilling Down into E-Commerce Fraud Risk

Mobile Platforms Allow the Market to Leap Ahead Despite Infrastructure Issues

Politics Play a Role in Financial Inclusion

Payment Innovation: Friends, Enemies, or Frenemies

Mercado Libre : 267.4 Million Active, Nonbank Users

: 267.4 Million Active, Nonbank Users PagSeguro: 32 Entry Points, a Closed Loop, and Controlled Cash-Out

Rappi: From Delivery Service to Fintech

Strategies for Networks, Global Issuers, and Vendors

Fintechs Threaten the Credit Card Market in LAC, but Banks Are Not Ceding It

Networks and Issuers Must Do More Than Defend the Market

Vendor Opportunities in Customer Management, Fraud, and Risk

Conclusions



