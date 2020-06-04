Latin America Battery Recycling Industry Assessment 2020-2028 by Application, Chemistry, Region and Company

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Battery Recycling Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Latin American battery recycling market depicts that the industry is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.49% over the projected period 2020-2028.

Various projects regarding the development of solar power generation are anticipated to be constructed in Mexico soon. As batteries are a major component of this industry, the growth in this segment will drive the battery market, thus creating business opportunities for the battery recycling market in the country.

Other application sectors that use batteries in Mexico are telecommunication, manufacturing, data centers,renewable power and oil & gas. By 2018, the US has imported about 20 million lead batteries from Mexico, out of which, many were produced by recycling American scrap batteries. Thus, the country is likely to have an increasing demand for the battery recycling market.

Apart from that, with the growth of other application sectors of batteries like data centers and the automotive industry, the country is expected to have a huge demand for batteries in the coming years, which in turn, is expected to increase the need for battery recycling.

The government of Colombia has been continuously launching initiatives for promoting the solar power sector and reducing the dependency on hydroelectric power. The deployment of solar power generation infrastructure will drive the demand for batteries, over the next few years, which will push the demand for battery recycling market in Colombia.

Some of the major players in the battery recycling market are Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Exide Technologies, Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, Aqua Metals Inc, GS Yuasa International Ltd and Retriev Technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Latin America Battery Recycling Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition



2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Lead-Acid Battery to Dominate the Market

2.2.2. Transportation to Dominate Amongst Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Strict Government Regulations and Increasing Concern on Battery Waste Disposal

2.8.2. Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Advancements in Battery Technologies

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. High Recycling Gap

2.10.2. Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling

2.10.3. Decreasing Lithium-Ion Battery Prices

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Higher Cost, Lack of Supply Chain and Low Yield in Battery Recycling

2.11.2. Safety Issues Related to the Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries

3. Latin America Battery Recycling Market Outlook - by Application

3.1. Transportation

3.2. Consumer Electronics

3.3. Industrial

4. Latin America Battery Recycling Market Outlook - by Chemistry

4.1. Lithium-Ion

4.2. Lead-Acid

4.3. Nickel

4.4. Others



5. Latin America Battery Recycling Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. Brazil

5.2. Mexico

5.3. Rest of Latin America



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Accurec Recycling GmbH

6.2. Aqua Metals Inc.

6.3. Battery Recycling Made Easy

6.4. Battery Solutions LLC

6.5. Call2Recycle Inc.

6.6. Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

6.7. Exide Technologies

6.8. Neometals Ltd.

6.9. Raw Materials Company

6.10. Recupyl

6.11. Recylex SA

6.12. The Doe Run Company

6.13. Umicore

6.14. GS Yuasa International Ltd.

6.15. Retriev Technologies

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6mrrz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

