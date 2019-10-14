Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market 2019-2025: Market Forecast by Product Types, Applications, Countries, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Types, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America commercial air conditioner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-25.



Latin America commercial air conditioner market experienced a decline in 2018 as several Latin American countries continued to suffer from economic distress and political instability which led to the further decline of the construction sectors. These factors adversely affected the infrastructure development in the region and consequently the commercial air conditioner market as well. However, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are on the path to recovery, with their construction sector and consumer spending expected to rebound over the coming years, which would generate new demand for commercial air conditioners in the region.



Commercial air conditioners are commonly used in a diverse range of applications, from small cafes to large public spaces. In an attempt to strengthen their struggling economy, many nations have made infrastructural development their priority in Latin America. Therefore, the building of infrastructure across applications, such as transportation and hospitality, would create new areas of use for commercial air conditioners across the region. By types, VRFs are anticipated to account for the majority of the revenue share in several countries over the coming years on account of increasing consumer preference towards the installation of environmentally friendly and energy efficient commercial air conditioning systems.



The commercial offices & retail, hospitality and transportation application segments of the overall market are expected to grow considerably during the forecast period as the government increases their focus on the public infrastructure sector in the region. Some of the key players in the Latin America commercial air conditioner market include Daikin, Trane, Carrier, Mitsubishi and Johnson Controls.



The report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, and countries. the report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview

3.1 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

3.2 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)

3.3 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Trends



6. Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview

6.1 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Types (2018 & 2025F)

6.2.1 Brazil Chiller Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.1.1 Brazil Chiller Market Revenue Share, By Types (2018 & 2025F)

6.2.1.2 Brazil Air Cooled Chiller Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.1.3 Brazil Water Cooled Chiller Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.2 Brazil FCU Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.2.1 Brazil FCU Market Revenue Share, By Types (2018 & 2025F)

6.2.2.2 Brazil Two-Pipe FCU Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.2.3 Brazil Four-Pipe FCU Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.3 Brazil AHU Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.4 Brazil VRF Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.5 Brazil Rooftop Packaged Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.2.6 Brazil Other Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.1 Brazil Commercial Offices & Buildings Application Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.2 Brazil Healthcare & Hospitality Application Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.3 Brazil Transportation Application Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.4 Brazil Industrial Application Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.5 Brazil Other Applications Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.4 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment

6.4.1 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types (2025F)

6.4.2 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2025F)



7. Mexico Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview



8. Argentina Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview



9. Chile Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview



10. Venezuela Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview



11. Rest of Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Overview

11.1 Rest of Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

12. Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Key Performance Indicators

12.1 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Key Performance Indicators

12.2 Mexico Commercial Air Conditioner Market Key Performance Indicators

12.3 Argentina Commercial Air Conditioner Market Key Performance Indicators

12.4 Chile Commercial Air Conditioner Market Key Performance Indicators

13. Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Latin America Commercial Air Conditioner Market Competitive Benchmarking - By Types

13.2 Brazil Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.3 Mexico Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.4 Argentina Commercial Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.5 Chile Commercial Air Conditioner Market Ranking, By Company, 2018

13.6 Venezuela Commercial Air Conditioner Market Ranking, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Fujitsu General Ltd.

14.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

14.3 LG Electronics Inc

14.4. Trane Inc.

14.5 Carrier Corporation

14.6 Midea Group Co., Ltd.

14.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.8 Johnson Controls

14.9 Lennox International Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



