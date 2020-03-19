Latin America Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024)

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the construction industry in Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 488.7 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be USD 0.1 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 3.9% during review period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on Latin American construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 750+ charts and 600+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 50 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

• Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Latin America. KPIs covered include the following:

• Market size by value

• Market size by volume of construction

• Number of units

• Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

• Housing type (multi family, single family)

• Key cities (Tier – 1, Tier – 2, Tier – 3 segmentation)

• Top 10 cities in Country

• Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

• Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)



• Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

• Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

• Retail building

• Hospitality and luxury building

• Restaurant

• Entertainment

• Sports facility

• Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

• Key cities (Tier – 1, Tier – 2, Tier – 3 segmentation)

• Top 10 cities in Country



• Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

• Manufacturing plants

• Chemical & pharmaceutical

• Metal & material processing

• Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

• Key cities (Tier – 1, Tier – 2, Tier – 3 segmentation)

• Top 10 cities in Country



• Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

• Healthcare construction

• Educational construction

• Public sector

• construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

• Key cities (Tier – 1, Tier – 2, Tier – 3 segmentation)

• Top 10 cities in Country



• Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

• Marine and inland water infrastructure

• Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

• Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

• Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)



• Country Covered:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Colombia

• Mexico

• In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of Latin America building and infrastructure construction industry.



• Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period



• Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.



• City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 70 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.



