Latin America Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Rack Power Density & 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments

The Latin America data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

The Latin American region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as regional and global colocation operators. The market also attracted investments from cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent.

Major cloud service providers are expanding their presence in the region during the forecast period. In terms of 5G network deployment Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru have witnessed 5G network deployments on a commercial and trial basis.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The top 3 contributors in the incremental growth by power infrastructure segment are UPS systems with a share of USD 77 million , followed by transfer switches and switchgear and PDUs, with an absolute growth of 50.36%. UPS systems have the largest share of USD 180 million during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading market players in UPS and rack PDU infrastructure. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Huawei Technologies is also a strong player in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of investments, in 2021, Brazil was the major contributor with over 55% of the total investment in Latin America with around 19 data center investments. Brazil is followed by Mexico , Colombia , and Chile .

MAJOR GROWTH FACTORS

Adoption of cloud, Iot and big data,

Data center investments continue to rise

The thriving digital economy in Latin America

Government support enhancing data center investments

COVID-19 driving data center demand, increase in power outages

