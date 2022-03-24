Latin America Embedded Lending Market and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2029: Strategic Collaboration will be Key for Embedded Lending in Latin America

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America's Embedded Lending industry is expected to grow by 53.1% on annual basis to reach US$1,716.0 million in 2022.



The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$1,716.0 million in 2022 to reach US$7,106.3 million by 2029.



The strategic collaboration will be key for embedded lending in Latin America



In Latin America, embedded lending is in its nascent stages of development; however, it promises to transform the financial industry by accelerating collaboration between banks, FinTech, and big tech firms. The trend of embedded lending along with other services is growing in the region and is expected to see an industry push for strategic alliances over the next four to eight quarters.



Notably, the emergence of embedded lending has already brought cross-sector collaboration in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Now, Latin America is poised to follow suit and give rise to a banking system that is available anywhere and at any time. The goal of delivering products and services with a strong user experience and minimal friction is expected to lead to more and more cross-sector strategic alliances in Latin America over the next few quarters.



In several cross-sector strategic collaborations will be fruitful for the growth of the embedded lending industry. For instance, banks have a wealth of financial products; however, they still struggle with their technologies and interfaces. On the other hand, FinTech and non-financial technology companies are quite creative when it comes to customer engagement; however, they often face challenges in delivering financial services. For all these reasons, the publisher expects strategic collaborations to remain key for the embedded lending market growth in Latin America.



Embedded lending to revolutionize the trade finance market in Latin America



The broken financing system in Latin America makes it nearly impossible for small exporters to compete with large exporters. Notably, banks often make small and medium enterprises wait for nearly three months before rejecting 50% of the trade finance applications. This is where embedded lending providers are coming to the forefront to support small and medium-sized exporters in Latin America.

Marco is one of the tech-enabled platforms built for small and medium-sized exporters in the United States and Latin America . Notably, the embedded lending model used by Marco allows it to scale and support and SMEs in Latin America by giving large logistics providers the ability to finance exports on their own, underwritten by Marco.

and . Notably, the embedded lending model used by Marco allows it to scale and support and SMEs in by giving large logistics providers the ability to finance exports on their own, underwritten by Marco. The firm aims to revolutionize the massive outdated trade finance market in Latin America and to help thousands of SMEs exporters to grow their businesses. Notably, the firm is addressing the US$350 billion financing gap in Latin America by developing its own proprietary and innovative risk model, which processes data in real-time for assessing risk and mitigating capital loss.

Since its launch in 2020, the firm has funded invoices in more than 20 countries. The publisher expects the firm to raise capital rounds over the next four to eight quarters to further scale its operations in Latin America and other regions globally.



Region and countries included in this report are:

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

