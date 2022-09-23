Latin America Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022: Individual Law Firms - Both Indigenous Firms in Each Country and Foreign Law Firms

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2022 Latin America Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2022 Latin America Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates by:

Individual Law Firms; both indigenous firms in each country and foreign law firms (mainly ones headquartered in the United States )

) Country

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Colombia



Ecuador



Mexico



Peru



Venezuela

Years (2016 - 2022)

All Major Practice Areas

Position:

Senior Partner



Partner



Counsel



Senior Associate



Associate



Support Staff

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1.1 Overall Rates by Country

1.2 Practice Area Rates by Country

1.3 Overall Rates by Country by Individual Firm

2.1 Overall Rates by Individual Firm

2.2 Practice Area Rates by Law Firm

2.3 Overall Rates by Firm by Country

Companies Mentioned

Arrieta, Mantilla y Asociados

Baker McKenzie

Basham, Ringe y Correa SC

Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S

Bruzzone & Gonzalez Abogados

Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz

& Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.

Bustamante , Escandon & Pareyon

, Escandon & Pareyon Careta Advogados

Cervantes Sainz

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Creel , Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez , S.C.

, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y , S.C. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Demarest Advogados

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Felsberg Advogados

Ferrero Abogados

Ferro, Castro Neves, Daltro & Gomide Advogados

Foley & Lardner LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Galicia Abogados, S.C.

Gonzalez Calvillo , S.C.

, S.C. Greenberg Traurig LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

& Hart LLP Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Ishino Esquer y Armada, S.C.

Jones Day

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

Lee, Brock, Camargo Advogados

Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.

Milbank LLP

Morales & Besa LTDA

Norton Rose Fulbright

Oscos Abogados

Paul Hastings LLP

Peixoto and Cury

Proskauer Rose LLP

Rolim, Viotti & Leite Campos Advogados

RP&C Abogados Cia. Ltda

Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.

& Asociados Abogados, Inc. Sainz Abogados, S.C.

Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.

Santamarina y Steta, S.C.

Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.

Sesma, Sesma & McNeese, S.C.

Slaughter and May

Squire Patton Boggs

Trench, Rossi and Wantanabe Advogados

Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.

y Sierra, S.C. White & Case LLP

