Latin America Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022: Individual Law Firms - Both Indigenous Firms in Each Country and Foreign Law Firms

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2022 Latin America Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2022 Latin America Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates by:
- Individual Law Firms; both indigenous firms in each country and foreign law firms (mainly ones headquartered in the United States)
- Country
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Mexico
- Peru
- Venezuela
- Years (2016 - 2022)
- All Major Practice Areas
- Position:
- Senior Partner
- Partner
- Counsel
- Senior Associate
- Associate
- Support Staff
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1.1 Overall Rates by Country
1.2 Practice Area Rates by Country
1.3 Overall Rates by Country by Individual Firm
2.1 Overall Rates by Individual Firm
2.2 Practice Area Rates by Law Firm
2.3 Overall Rates by Firm by Country
Companies Mentioned
- Arrieta, Mantilla y Asociados
- Baker McKenzie
- Basham, Ringe y Correa SC
- Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S
- Bruzzone & Gonzalez Abogados
- Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz
- Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.
- Bustamante, Escandon & Pareyon
- Careta Advogados
- Cervantes Sainz
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez, S.C.
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Demarest Advogados
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Felsberg Advogados
- Ferrero Abogados
- Ferro, Castro Neves, Daltro & Gomide Advogados
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Galicia Abogados, S.C.
- Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Ishino Esquer y Armada, S.C.
- Jones Day
- Kobre & Kim L.L.P.
- Lee, Brock, Camargo Advogados
- Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.
- Milbank LLP
- Morales & Besa LTDA
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Oscos Abogados
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Peixoto and Cury
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Rolim, Viotti & Leite Campos Advogados
- RP&C Abogados Cia. Ltda
- Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.
- Sainz Abogados, S.C.
- Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.
- Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
- Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.
- Sesma, Sesma & McNeese, S.C.
- Slaughter and May
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Trench, Rossi and Wantanabe Advogados
- Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.
- White & Case LLP
